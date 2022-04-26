10 ways to improve your health and beauty regimen

From personalised vitamins to bespoke skincare treatments, find new ways to improve your health and beauty routine thanks to these companies.

Keep your skin looking fresh and clean with an exfoliating mask

(Dr Sebagh)

Loved by beauty insiders and celebrities such as Elle Macpherson and Anna Friel, Dr Sebagh’s award-winning deep exfoliating mask (£59) is a red-carpet treatment for your skin. Containing a potent blend of lactic acid and azelaic acid, this powerful exfoliant removes impurities and surface dead skin cells that dull the complexion, thereby increasing radiance. Lactic acid has been selected for its powerful exfoliating benefits, removing impurities and waste products from the skin. The antibacterial properties of azelaic acid can stop the development of germs and pigmentation, while peptides from the silicium derivative can help plump up skin. Dr Sebagh also has a deep exfoliating mask for sensitive skin and both masks should be applied once or twice weekly. Save 20 per cent when you shop #boxfree online at drsebagh.com, using the code “DeepEx20”. Offer valid until 13 June 2022.

All your vitamin needs, tailor-made for you

(Get Nourished)

Boost your health and fitness goals with designer vitamins by Nourished. All you need to do is complete a short questionnaire at get-nourished.com to receive a recommendation of seven premium vitamins, superfoods and nutrients formulated to enhance your lifestyle. Nourished 3D-prints your vitamin stacks on demand, in a unique plant-based formulation that guarantees optimum efficacy and higher absorption levels than standard pills. Your personalised blend of high-impact active ingredients are then delivered directly to you every month in plastic-free packaging, resulting in less waste, hassle and cost than if you were to purchase them all separately. Learn more and get 10 per cent off your first month by using the code “NOURISHME10” at checkout. Offer valid until 31 May 2022.

24/7 health monitoring from your wrist

(X-wrist)

The new X-wrist health band automatically monitors your blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature, ECG, oxygen saturation and more, all straight from your wrist. You can also receive smart notifications whenever your readings are out of range, so you can take action accordingly. This watch also allows you to share all your readings instantly with certified UK doctors with the band’s free mobile app. These specialists can offer remote consultations and recommendations thanks to the data collected via your X-wrist mobile app. Welcome to the future of health, right on your X-wrist. Use code “GIVEME20” to get a 20 per cent discount off the band’s retail price at x-wrist.com. Offer valid until 31 December 2022.

Whiten your teeth at home with ease

(WhiteGlo)

Having launched in Sydney in 1995, White Glo has grown to become one of Australia’s top teeth whitening brands. Its mission is to “use the latest research and technology to enable everyone to enjoy the confidence of a beautiful, white, brighter smile”, with the range originally having been developed for film and TV make-up artists. The white glo accelerator teeth whitening system (£30) is an at-home kit containing whitening gel and an illuminating light mouth guard that, when switched on, activates the gel to aid the removal of stains, yellowing and discolouration. The professional choice whitening toothpaste (£4.20) utilises microparticles, safely and effectively whitening your teeth with each use. The powerful formulation used in conjunction with the special anti-stain toothbrush lightens discolouration and yellowing on tooth enamel.

Reduce your chance of heart disease with delicious, healthy recipes

(Heart Research UK)

Everyone knows the importance of a good healthy diet, but many perceive healthy food as dull and difficult. The Heart Research UK Cookbook contains recipes from chefs, bloggers and celebrities who have created fun and nutritious recipes for the whole family, with plenty of fruit, vegetables and wholegrain foods. Reducing the amount of saturated fats you eat can reduce your cholesterol, while cutting down on salt and alcohol can reduce your blood pressure. Discover new delicious meals to help you reduce your risk of heart disease thanks to recipes from contributors such as Joe Wicks, the Hairy Bikers, Gennaro Contaldo, Tom Kitchin and former MasterChef winner Shelina Permalloo. Download the Heart Research UK Cookbook at heartresearch.org.uk/cookbook, which has a suggested donation of £5.

Lower your cholesterol with oat-based products

(OatWell)

Made with three grams of oat beta-glucan, which is the amount proven to reduce cholesterol, OatWell’s products can help you do just that. Simply sprinkle two heaped teaspoons of OatWell original bran powder onto breakfast cereal or porridge, add to muesli, yoghurt, or blend with milk. The powder can also be baked into your favourite recipes. OatWell’s crispy hearts are perfect for breakfast or as an on-the-go snack. Use the code “OAT100” to revolutionise your breakfast time. Offer valid until 30 June 2022.

Find bespoke skincare treatments at a dermatology clinic

(Dermasurge)

Dermasurge is a dermatology clinic in London’s Harley Street, which offers bespoke skincare treatments. At the clinic, you can enjoy the benefits of the ultraformer III, which is a new device aiding skin rejuvenation. It uses high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to tighten, lift and contour your skin with visible results in as little as one session. The q-switched laser is another highly effective treatment for ageing and pigmented spots. Dr Hiba Injibar, the expert dermatologist at Dermasurge, can also perform treatments with the resur-fx laser, which can be used to treat a variety of concerns, including wrinkles, fine lines and pigmentation problems.

