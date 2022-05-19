10 solutions to improving your health, fitness and wellbeing

From personalised vitamin packages to a cancer support platform, we’ve found a number of companies which can help to improve your wellbeing.

Trust in a powerful vitamin blend

(Nourished)

If you need an energy boost but don’t know which vitamins are right for you, opt for a bespoke consultation with Nourished. The brand’s 3D-printed gummy vitamins, packed in one seven-layer stack, promise to reinvigorate your body and mind. Nourished helps you choose from more than 34 ingredients that could support a normal immune system and, in turn, potentially improve athletic performance and muscle recovery time. The gummies are plant-based and sugar-free, available with a sweet or sour coating and come in six mouth-watering flavours — strawberry, orange, cola, pineapple, blackcurrant and original. They’re also super-green, wrapped in plastic-free, home-compostable packaging. Learn more and enjoy 50% off your first month by using the code IND5022 at the checkout at get-nourished.com. Offer valid until 31 July 2022.

Use premium CBD products

(ISO CBD)

ISO CBD is a leading producer of CBD Isolate Products in the UK, offering high quality products that are great value for money. ISO CBD uses premium C8 MCT oil and a complex proprietary production process to increase dispersion, absorption and bioavailability. The better the bioavailability of a product the less is needed to produce the same effects. All ISO CBD products are vegan, gluten-free, 100% free of THC and are triple lab tested under government regulated conditions. Additionally, all the oils are manufactured and processed in the UK. ISO CBD offers these products in four flavours including vanilla, orange, lemon and natural. For a limited time, ISO CBD is offering a deal to new customers who can purchase up to four ISO CBD 500ml oils for only £10 or £15 each of the 1,000mg oils, with free delivery. Offer valid until 31 July 2022.

Get same-day appointments at a women-only health clinic

(Obsgyn London)

Obsgyn London (OBL) provides high quality women’s services, aiming to look after both medical and emotional needs. OBL provides care for both pregnant and non-pregnant women by experienced female consultants who can support you in every step of the way. It offers a private service for pregnancy ultrasound scan and general gynaecology in London, with a quick referral system including online video appointments to avoid long waiting times for urgent requests. Patients can enjoy same-day consultations and can be referred by a physician. They can also self-refer. If you have any questions about their services, call 07404 380955 or email obsgynlondon@yahoo.com

Enjoy skincare treatments at this innovative clinic

(Este Medical Group)

Skin and hair specialist Este Medical Group is celebrating after topping the table of the Best Company in the Wellness Centre and Medical Centre categories on Trustpilot, with 3,000 five-star reviews. Since launching in 2015, the company’s CEO Sam Cinkir has placed customer wellbeing and satisfaction at the heart of every procedure. With clinics in Italy, Bangladesh and Turkey, Sam is planning to grow and expand the Este Medical Group globally. The clinic offers a number of services, ranging from laser eye surgery and laser hair removal to microneedling and fungus treatments.

Get personalised cancer support

(Perci Health)

Whether you’ve had cancer or someone you love is living with cancer, it’s likely we’ve all been impacted by cancer in some way. Bridging the gap between cancer and wellness, Perci Health is an online platform designed to support anyone impacted by cancer — whether that be personally or as someone in a caring role — throughout the psychological, physical and practical fallout of cancer. Perci Health is a single destination for personalised care and access to the UK’s leading cancer experts including lymphoedema specialists, menopause practitioners, psychosexual therapists and many more. Appointments start at £10 and can be available within one to three days.

Boost your hair’s appearance with collagen shots

(Gold Collagen Hairlift )

Gold Collagen Hairlift is a daily liquid collagen shot to tackle hair growth and scalp nourishment. Using a blend of 18 active ingredients, this treatment is designed to nurture your hair and scalp and maintain keratin formation at the root. Clinical trial results show increased hair density and growth of more than 4,000 new hairs in just 30 days. Hairlift contains high-quality ingredients with a specialist blend brimming with nutrients including hydrolysed keratin, collagen, vitamins C and B6, biotin and zinc for luscious hair and maintaining strength. It’s also sugar and preservative free and follows years of research from the field’s leading specialists, giving you enough collagen, keratin and other essential vitamin doses to support your daily needs. Get 20% off with HAIRGROWTH20 at gold-collagen.com/uk. Offer is valid until 31 May 2022.

Invest in a personal training programme

(Strength House)

Want to get stronger but don't know where to start? Strength House offers a truly bespoke personal training service, which first starts with a full body biomechanics assessment to help pinpoint weaknesses and strengths. From here, the team will design an exercise program based on your needs and goals, and your personal training sessions will take place in a welcoming, private environment. If you’re suffering from an old injury, you can opt for the company’s injury rehab services that focus on resolving long-term pain and getting you back on track. Book your complimentary consultation and quote STRENGTH25 to get 25% off your initial assessment at strengthhouse.co.uk. Offer is valid until 1 September 2022.

Find exciting new initiatives for ADHD

(ADHD 360)

Shortlisted for three awards, ADHD 360 is a new platform offering video conferencing consultations, a specialist pathway of care and an IT system specifically designed to support treatment focused on a single mental health condition. The company has clinicians released from administration through automation and provides a support team taking ownership of patient problems. ADHD 360 is a rapidly growing company aiming to make an impact on waiting lists and the damaging impact of ADHD behaviour on families, schools and social care. It can accept both private and NHS referrals.

Add more dried fruits to your diet

(California Raisins)

California Raisins can help to get you one step closer to a balanced, plant-rich diet that’s high in fibre, low in saturated fat and packed with vitamins and minerals. Dried in the hot California sun, these naturally sweet raisins are rich in potassium, iron, copper, manganese, vitamin B6 and selenium, fat-free and low in salt, and provide less than 100 calories per 30g serving. Sprinkle them onto your porridge, blend them into an energising smoothie or mix it up with dried fruit combos — and how about adding some raisins to your pilau rice?

Enjoy a new exercise regimen with fitness specialists

(RNTFitness)

At RNT Fitness you’ll find fitness transformation specialists who take a holistic approach, promising to inspire through exercise. Founded by Akash Vaghela, Amazon bestselling author of Transform Your Body Transform Your Life, RNT Fitness helps high-performers feel, look and perform at their best. RNT’s transformation programme doesn’t focus on fad diets or quick-fix results, but sustainable regimes that will deliver long-lasting results. This is achieved via their innovative online customised training platform, nutrition plans, and expert personalised coaching, completed through a unique five-phase journey. RNT Fitness has also built a community that encourages like-minded individuals to connect and stay motivated.

