Indulge in a luxurious sleep with Panda’s bamboo bedding

There can be an unwarranted expectation that making eco-conscious decisions comes at the expense of comfort and convenience. When it comes to bedding, this doesn’t have to be the case.

That’s why Panda was set up to provide luxury homeware that feels incredible to the touch without costing the planet, by using an abundant resource with an incredible array of natural benefits: bamboo.

Bamboo can not only be turned into a sensually soft material but its natural fibres also make a fabric that gives even the lightest sleepers benefits all year round. Bamboo fibre is both naturally antibacterial and anti-absorbent making it convenient and easy to clean, but it can also help to protect sensitive skin and allergies – it can even reduce morning hair frizz as well.

Panda’s manufacturing process utilises a readily available source of regenerative and fast-growing materials but by using a closed-loop manufacturing process, 98 per cent of the water used is recycled, preventing water source contamination and reducing the company’s carbon footprint at the same time.

Now with the release of the Signature+™ bamboo lyocell range, Panda proves that comfort and sustainability don’t need to be mutually exclusive. You can find out more about Panda’s Signature+™ range below, or visit Panda’s website for more details.

Signature+™ Bamboo Lyocell complete bedding set, king size: £195, Pandalondon.com

( Panda )

Panda’s Signature+™ bedding range harnesses an amazing array of benefits thanks to its natural material. With each wash, the fabric becomes naturally softer and its hypoallergenic properties makes it an intrinsic safeguard against common allergies such as hay fever and eczema while as soothing sensitive skin.

Bamboo is also naturally antibacterial as well, making sure that nighttime hygiene is well optimised, and durable against bacteria, dust mites and more.

The Signature+™ bamboo bedding is also 100 per cent plastic free, including the buttons which are constructed from raw bamboo for a sturdier finish. The bedding collection is also available in two nature-inspired colours – pebble cream and forest green – that amplify its luxurious design and Panda’s ethos of sustainability.

Buy now

Signature+™ Bamboo Lyocell Pillow Case: £29, Pandalondon.com

( Panda )

Signature+™ pillowcases provide plenty of benefits just by themselves for a restful and refreshing night’s sleep. Being made of a non-absorbent material means that they will stay fresh between washes and also avoid absorbing beauty products.

Its anti-static properties also work wonders, preventing any unwanted tangles and frizzy hair for silky smooth locks, meaning you won’t have to worry about bad hair days.

Buy now

Signature+™ Bamboo Lyocell Duvet Cover: £29, Pandalondon.com

( Panda )

If you’re prone to overheating or feeling the chill on a cold night, then Panda’s bedding provides all-year round comfort.

Thanks to its breathable fabric, Signature+™ bedding helps regulate body temperature and micro gaps in the fibres also allow steady air release for warmer months, while remaining naturally insular during those cosy winters.

Buy now

Find out more about Panda’s Signature+™ range by visiting their website