Influencers hawking $98 pajamas ‘for everybody’ slammed as out of touch

Influencers Cecily and Samantha Bauchmann are facing backlash for releasing a new line of holiday-inspired pajamas that were originally priced at $98 a set.

Cecily – a mom of four who rose to fame on social media for posting family-friendly videos of her day-to-day as a parent –partnered with her sister-in-law and best friend Samantha – a fellow creator known for her food content – to launch a new line of “high-end” nightwear called “4 The Mems.” However, fans are coming down on the business owners, calling them “out of touch” for claiming their pajamas were “for everyone” when they cost close to $100.

The two social media stars have been rolling out their new company for weeks, posting videos wearing the different sets with Christmas and winter-themed prints. On November 11, the 4 The Mems website officially went live with pajama options for adults, children, toddlers, and babies.

“IT’S TIIIIIIIIIIIIME. In your best Mariah Carey voice!!! @shop4themems is LIVE! Head to the link in our bios to shop,” Samantha and Cecily’s joint Instagram caption read.

According to the website, baby jumpers are $38, children’s sets are $58, and adult sets are now $75 – but they were originally more. Following the pajama release, frustrated shoppers filled Cecily and Samantha’s comments sections with angry messages after noticing the prices.

“Cecily and Samantha Bauchmann just launched a pajama store online. They are selling $98 pajamas that are apparently ‘for everybody,’” one Reddit user explained next to a screenshot of the critics bashing the duo. “People are realizing how out of touch they are.”

One of the slogans on the website reads: “For every body, for every memory.”

One commenter added: “$500 for my family to match. That’s half my mortgage for the month. INSANE.”

“I was so excited to see these and they are adorable but I don’t have the budget for this and I think most everyday Americans are in the same boat,” wrote another.

The Independent has contacted the Bauchmanns for comment.

Amid the criticisms, Cecily and Samantha took to TikTok to explain that they had initially priced their clothing high because they were building their brand “from the ground up,” meaning they were putting their own investment and time into it.

The partners started their video, which has now amassed over 3.2 million views, by admitting the point of their brand was to bring “high quality” garment options for everyone “to love.”

“Obviously, neither of us have had any experience in the clothing industry,” Samantha admitted before Cecily noted: “When it comes to building a clothing line from the ground up, it is completely different.

“In all honesty, yesterday was another learning opportunity for us,” Cecily continued.

Samantha went on to say they were “thankful” for all the feedback they received on the pricing and in an effort to make their clothing more “accessible”, they were lowering the prices.

“We saw your guys’ comments about being so excited for this drop, and we are so grateful for you being a part of the excitement with us,” Cecily said. “But then, your disappointment about not being able to have it within reach, and that’s why we wanted to reduce those prices.”