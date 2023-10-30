Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Come December, we’ll all be sporting our finest novelty knitwear, tearing open our advent calendars and eating our weight in mince pies while watching re-runs of Gavin & Stacey. But there is another festive tradition that we’re eagerly counting down to and it’s Christmas pyjamas.

Whether you’re the kind of person who wears a suitably merry pair all month long, likes to stay in their PJs for the entirety of the big day or simply wants a comfy option ready for a relaxing Christmas morning spent opening presents, there’s plenty of choice out there for the entire family.

Owing to their growing popularity, Christmas pyjamas are available earlier and earlier each year, and they often sell out before we even reach December, so if you spot a set that takes your fancy it’s a good idea to get ahead of the rush and buy them before it’s too late.

From traditional sets to coordinating family styles, we’ve rounded up all the best places to buy Christmas PJs this year with options to suit a range of budgets, including M&S, Next, Chelsea Peers and more.

Chelsea Peers

(Chelsea Peers)

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the whole family, Chelsea Peers has got you covered with festive PJs for men, women, children, babies and even dogs. The brand launches a dedicated Christmas collection every year and for 2023 the range is packed with suitably seasonal prints that include everything from Christmas trees and gingerbread houses to nutcrackers, penguins and snowflakes. Babies’ sleepsuits are available in three sizes (newborn to three months, three to six months and six to nine months), while children’s sizes run from nine months up to 12 years. As for adults, the men’s pyjamas come in six sizes (S to XXXL), while the women’s range is incredibly inclusive with sizes spanning UK6 to UK28. We also love that there are separate styles for maternity, which are breastfeeding-friendly and include a full, stretchy bump band. When it comes to kitting out your pooch, you’ll be tasked with choosing between a neckerchief, bow tie or a pair of pyjamas – all of which are available in matching prints.

Visit Chelseapeersnyc.com now

Marks & Spencer

(Marks & Spencer)

A one-stop-shop for all things festive, from the Christmas feast to tree decorations, high street stalwart M&S is also a brilliant place to pick up your PJs ahead of the big day. The retailer has sets available for men, women and children, as well as family pyjamas so the entire clan can look totally identical while sat on the sofa, hot chocolate in hand. The menswear offering includes comfortable jersey and traditional button-up styles in sizes S to XXXL, while the women’s collection has much of the same with nightshirts and dressing gowns thrown into the mix, all of which comes in sizes XS to XXL. For children, you’ll find pyjamas, fluffy hoodies, sleepsuits and slipper socks in lots of fun designs that are available for newborns and teenagers alike, with sizes going up to 16 years. If you have a pet, you’ll be pleased to learn that M&S has a few jumpers for dogs too, which come in the same prints as the family PJs. As well as its own designs, the retailer also stocks pyjamas from Cyberjammies, Dollymix and White Stuff.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s

(Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s)

Supermarket fashion has come on leaps and bounds since it first appeared in the aisles and Sainsbury’s Tu Clothing is no exception. For the festive period, the retailer has pulled out all the stops with everything from party dresses to Christmas pyjamas that will have the whole family excited. As well as individual styles across women’s, men’s and kids and babies, you’ll find matching nightwear so you can all coordinate. There are so many styles to choose from, including classic fair isle prints and colourful takes on Christmas classics like snowmen, crackers and even Elf on the Shelf. When it comes to sizing, children’s pyjamas span newborn to 12 years, while men’s go up to a XXL and women’s range from UK8 to UK 24. Tu Clothing is also one of the most affordable ranges you’ll find, with prices starting at just £4.

Visit Sainsburys.co.uk now

Next

(Next)

High street favourite Next has plenty of festive pyjamas on offer this year that are ideal for lounging around in post-Christmas dinner. For 2023, the retailer has gone big on matching styles with nine different designs available for the entire family to wear, including the pet dog. The line-up includes novelty reindeer and sheep motifs, as well as more traditional offerings such as red tartan button-up sets and jersey jammies in a navy fairisle print. You’ll also find some individual designs across men’s, women’s and children’s, meaning there’s plenty on offer no matter your Christmas style. When it comes to sizing, women’s pyjamas are available in XS to XXL with some designs available in a tall fit, while men’s pyjamas run from XS to XXL. Baby sleepsuits come in sizes newborn to two years, while the children’s range goes up to age 16. As well as its own-brand PJs, Next also stocks a number of third-party labels including Gap, Chelsea Peers, Jojo Maman Bebe and Cyberjammies.

Visit Next.co.uk now

Piglet in Bed

(Piglet in Bed)

If you’re looking for a more subtle nod to the Christmas pyjama trend head over to Piglet in Bed where you’ll find a range of designs that can pass for festive from 1 December but still be worn all-year-round. Made from incredibly soft stonewashed linen, the pyjamas are designed to keep you cosy and warm in the winter and cool in the summer so, while they are more expensive at £125 for a trouser set, you’ll get more cost per wear. There are plenty of seasonal hues to choose from, including cherry red, white, moss green and (our favourite) berry gingham, and they come in both men’s and women’s, meaning you can still get on board with his and hers nightwear. Both are available in sizes XS to XL and you even have the option of adding monogramming your set with three characters for an additional £9.

Visit Pigletinbed.com now

Boux Avenue

(Boux Avenue)

A brand that’s best known for its lingerie, Boux Avenue is also home to an extensive range of nightwear and there are plenty of options for the festive period. From cosy robes to fleece pyjamas, luxury satin sets and novelty designs, there’s something for everyone with PJs available for women and children. You can pick from playsuits, leggings and traditional trouser sets or, if you’re willing to brave the cold, some designs are available as shorts, too. Women’s sizes span from a UK6 to UK18, while children’s nightwear is available from age two to 12 years. There are even a number of mum and daughter matching pyjamas with fun designs such as candy canes, snowmen and stars.

Visit Bouxavenue.com now

Karen Mabon

(Karen Mabon)

A Scottish print designer, Karen’s eponymous label is famed for its quirky hand-illustrated designs that bring bold characters and curiosities to life. Each year, the brand launches a holiday collection and 2023’s is a real feast for the eyes. There are four styles to choose from, one featuring cats dressed in their favourite Christmas jumpers, one featuring dogs dressed in their festive best and another covered in an eclectic collection of tree decorations. The final design, which is our favourite, centres around the infamous roast dinner, with drawings of everything you might find on the table including roast potatoes, Christmas pudding and even a turkey. Each set costs £170, is made from organic cotton with satin piping and is available in sizes XS to 5XL.

Visit Karenmabon.com now

