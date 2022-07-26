Instagram confirms it will become ‘more about video over time’
The social media platform has seen backlash as users ask it to ‘stop being like TikTok’
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the social media platform will become “more about video over time”.
Mosseri posted a video on Tuesday (26 July) responding to the backlash the platform has seen from influencers including the Kardashian-Jenners who accused it of becoming “like TikTok”.
Instagram is historically a photo sharing platform, while TikTok is a video sharing platform.
In a video posted to his account, Mosseri said: “There’s a lot going on at Instagram right now. We’re experimenting with a number of different changes to the app. So we’re hearing a lot of concerns from all of you.”
He continued to clarify that users seeing a new full-screen version of the feed should know that this is a test and that Instagram is testing out a “full-screen experience”.
Responding to claims that the platform is prioritising videos over images, he said: “We’re going to continue to support photos, it’s part of our heritage.
“That said, I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing. We see this even if you just look at chronological feed.”
He continued: “If you look at what people share on Instagram, that’s shifting more and more to videos over time. If you look at what people would like to consume and view on Instagram that’s also shifting more and more to video over time.
“So we’re going to have to lean into that shift while supporting photos.”
Mosseri also clarified that recommended posts that appear in the Instagram feed from people you do not follow are to “help you discover new and interesting things”.
Addressing creators, he said that Instagram wants to do its “best by creators, particularly small creators”. “We see recommendations as one of the best ways to help them reach a new audience and grow their following,” he continued.
Mosseri told his followers that Instagram is trying to prioritise posts from friends, but that the changes are necessary because “the world is evolving quickly and we have to evolve along with it”.
Mosseri’s comments after a number of influencers and creators have called out the platform for not prioritising their image content over video content.
A viral campaign, which has been shared by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, stated: “Make Instagram Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”
Kardashian shared the image to her story, adding “pretty please” as the caption.
