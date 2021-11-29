Introduce probiotics into your skincare with Aurelia London

Pioneering the probiotics revolution, Aurelia London has been at the forefront of this increasingly-popular buzz beauty ingredient.

Probiotics are crucial in maintaining a healthy skin microbiome - the first line of defence and the moisture barrier. Dermatologists have long been stressing the importance of this and consumers are only just starting to take note. Google trends has reported a 5,000 per cent increase in searches for microbiome skincare and #probioticskincare has been viewed two million times on TikTok.

Stress, lack of sleep and environmental aggressors can disrupt the skin’s natural defences but Aurelia has designed its cutting-edge, science-led product range to balance, protect and restore your complexion.

The brand harnesses the power of its trademarked PROTIDA™ technology that promotes the skin’s natural collagen and hyaluronic acid production, while improving skin’s overall health at a cellular level. It is an anti-inflammatory and can treat a whole host of skincare concerns like rosacea, acne, hyperpigmentation and dullness as well as reduce redness, sensitivity and even breakouts.

The British brand was founded in 2013 and launched as Aurelia Probiotic Skincare. This year, it has had a rebrand with a new name and new packaging. Aurelia London marks the evolution of the label. While it is still on the forefront of the probiotics sphere, the brand is making its mark in the wellbeing space. Encouraging holistic health and beauty from the outside in, the label has added supplement technology to its portfolio as well as clinically-proven bespoke live probtioic strains in every product.

Aurelia has also reinforced its commitment to sustainability throughout its supply chain, from its partnership with PhytoTrade Africa to ensure fair trade practices for its ingredient sourcing, to minimising waste in the production process.

Shop the brand’s hero products below.

The Probiotic Concentrate, from £38

Give your skincare routine the boost it has been missing with this superstar serum from Aurelia. Housed in chic black packaging, it contains the purest and most concentrated form of PROTIDA™ technology in the collection that is designed to boost collagen production by 140 per cent and hyaluronic acid production by 1900 per cent.

The multi-tasking hero tackles all major skincare concerns including counteracting pigmentation, minimising the appearance of wrinkles, the loss of elasticity, breakouts, dullness and the effects of pollution with visible improvement. It encourages the skin to renew itself, while giving a dewy finish. The product also has a plumping and smoothing effect and soothes inflammation.

Apply one to two pumps day or night onto cleansed skin.

The Brightening Eye Serum, £48

As with The Probiotic Concentrate above, the label’s unique probiotic peptide PROTIDA™ takes a starring role in The Brightening Eye Serum. The periorbital area is 10 times thinner than the rest of the face and so you need a gentle formula that still packs a punch - and that is right in Aurelia’s wheelhouse.

This lightweight formula gets to work reducing inflammation and puffiness as well as encouraging the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid. Eight hours of sleep in a bottle, it gives a radiance boost, all while reducing the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet. The addition of arnica extract neutralises the look of dark circles, while ultra-nourishing Shea butter gives a hit of hydration.

Apply morning and night with a tapping (not pulling) motion.

The Miracle Cleanser, from £22

Aurelia’s cult The Miracle Cleanser has an extensive fan base – and it’s clear why. It will transform your cleansing routine with a creamy formula that feels so luxurious on the skin. The product is gentle but effectively removes the likes of make-up as well as impurities and leaves skin glowy and fresh.

The botanical formula combines the best of science and nature with Aurelia’s signature PROTIDA™ peptide that helps reduce damage caused by pollution and stress. The cocktail of Baobab, Kigelia africana, Mongongo oil and Hibiscus with essential oils of Chamomile, Eucalyptus, Rosemary and Bergamot create an aromatic, indulgent product. Skin looks bright, clear and restored.

Massage into skin using your fingertips and remove with the bamboo muslin cloth included.

