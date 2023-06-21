Ioan Gruffudd ‘accuses ex-wife Alice Evans of falsely alleging child abuse’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ioan Gruffudd has reportedly filed court documents claiming that his estranged wife, actor Alice Evans, has falsely accused him and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace of being “child abusers”.

According to the MailOnline, which reports that it has seen the documents, the Welsh star of films including Fantastic Four accused Evans, 54, of setting up fake Twitter accounts to spread her allegations against him.

Gruffudd, 49, reportedly also claimed that the 102 Dalmations star “screamed” at him outside his home in Los Angeles and called him a “f***ing abuser” and “abusive c***” in front of their teenage daughter.

It comes after their daughter, 13-year-old Ella, reportedly filed a restraining order against Gruffudd and Wallace after an unknown incident at her father’s home, which allegedly occurred while she and her younger sister Elvie, nine, were visiting.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Gruffudd and Evans for comment.

Gruffudd and Evans are currently embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings and a battle over child custory arrangements. Evans announced their separation in January 2021 and Gruffudd filed for divorce two months later.

In August, the Titanic star obtained a three-year restraining order against Evans, which also bans her from mentioning him and Wallace on social media.

In his most recent filing, Gruffudd claimed that Evans has repeatedly broken the terms of the restraining order.

Ioan Gruffudd of 'Liar' speaks onstage during the SundanceTV portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2017 (Getty Images)

Other claims that have been reported include that Evans made “thousands of false, threatening and harassing posts” about him; is home-schooling Ella but has “provided no information”; and interfered with their children’s therapy appointments and caused them to miss some.

The MailOnline reported that he also claimed Ella poured milk on his and Wallace’s bed and squirted mustard all over his kitchen, as well as writing the word “f***” in mustard.

Gruffudd is also understood to have claimed that Ella poured rolled oats from a bag on his head, leaving him “in shock”.

(@iambiancawallace via Instagram)

Both parents are seeking custody of their children. In February, Gruffudd requested to have more time with his daughters than the one day a week he had been allocated and said in written declaration that Evans was “interfering in my relationship with them”.

Evans, who previously starred in Vampire Diaries, accused her ex-husband of having an affair with Wallace for three years while they were still married.

The pair met in 2000 while co-starring in Disney’s live-action 101 Dalmations sequel. They married in 2007 in Los Cabos, Mexico.