Ireland Baldwin has opened up about her experiences with anxiety and revealed that she has cardiophobia, which causes her to “live in constant fear” of “dying from a heart attack.”

The 26-year old daughter of former couple Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger spoke candidly about her mental health in an Instagram post on 6 January 2022. In the photo, she’s holding a blood pressure monitoring device, which she says helps her manage her cardiophobia.

“This is not an ad for a blood pressure machine,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “This is not an ad at all. I am posting this for whoever suffers with anxiety and anxiety disorders like I do. I ordered a blood pressure monitor to accurately read my heart rate and blood pressure because I live in a constant fear that I’m dying from a heart attack… also known as cardiophobia.”

Baldwin then detailed some of her other symptoms of anxiety, including “heart palpitations” and “chest pain,” which she said encouraged her to seek out medical attention, as she was concerned that she had a heart condition.

“The heart palpitations and chest pain brought on by your typical anxiety attack convinces me that I am a 26 year old with an underlying heart condition that I don’t have,” she wrote. “I do not take medication. I don’t believe in it but I understand some people need their medications.”

“I have worked with anxiety specialists and I have gotten into breath work… but nothing brings me more comfort than an EKG,” she added.

She expressed in the caption that there have been moments where her anxiety has been so bad that she has “called ambulances” and had “hospital visits where paramedics and doctors” assured her that her “heart was OK.”

According to Baldwin, through these difficult times, her heart monitor offers her the most “comfort”.

In the post, the model then expressed her hope that her post would resonate with other people who have anxiety.

“I just want anyone who suffers from their own anxieties to know that I am here and you are not alone. It can be so embarrassing and isolating at times,” the caption continues.

“My anxiety has made me miss out on a lot in this life and my true 2022 goal is to not let it get in my way,” she wrote. “I have anxiety that is caused by food, my digestive system, my heart, big crowds, talking about anxiety, airplanes, you name it.”

Baldwin then acknowledged that she’s not ashamed of her heart monitor or her anxiety disorder, regardless of what people may say about it, before urging others to hold on to their “comfort item”.

“You’re not alone,” she wrote. “Hold on to your comfort item [tight]. Don’t let people make you feel guilty for having to take a walk or take some space or stay home because you’re not feeling good.

“Surround yourself with people who understand or at least try to. And if you’re feeling anxious right now… deep breaths. You’re going to be ok,” she added.

Baldwin has received nearly 2,000 comments on her Instagram post, many of which applauded her for being so open about her mental health.

“Good for you,” talk show host Billy Bush wrote. “Here’s to progress in ‘22.”

“Thank you for sharing how normal the unnormal is,” another comment reads.

Someone else added: “I thought I was the only one who had this. I’ve gone to the hospital multiple times in fear of having a heart attack and each time it’s been anxiety (so frustrating and expensive). It can feel scary. Thanks for sharing.”

According to a study published in Behaviour Research and Therapy, cardiophobia consists of “repeated complaints of chest pain, heart palpitations, and other somatic sensations accompanied by fears of having a heart attack and of dying”.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has discussed her mental health. While speaking to Forbes in 2020, Baldwin explained how her anxiety disorder has been a constant part of her life.

“Whether I was a doctor, or a physicist, whatever I am, regardless of what I do for work, I’m still gonna have anxiety,” she said.

At the time, Baldwin noted that, with the help of cannabis, she’s been able to alleviate her symptoms.

“It has aided my anxiety so much. I can’t even tell you,” she added. “Nothing makes me feel as relaxed and as in control, because I hate feeling out of control. Even when I’m drunk. I can’t even explain it to people, they just don’t get it.”

Using marijuana to help with anxiety can come with different results for everyone. However, it can still be effective. In a 2017 national survey published in Annals of Internal Medicine, nearly 81 per cent of 9,000 American participants said that marijuana had health benefits. 47 per cent of those surveyors agreed that marijuana was a form of “relief from anxiety, stress, and depression.”