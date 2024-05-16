Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Isla Fisher has shared an update with her fans weeks after announcing her divorce to Sacha Baron Cohen following 14 years of marriage.

The couple, who met in 2001, announced they had split up in April by sharing a joint statement alongside a picture of them in tennis gear that read: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

They added: “We have always prioritised our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Fisher, 48, has now broken her silence following the announcement with an update on her social media.

Sharing a picture of herself smiling in what appears to be her garden, the Wedding Crashers star captioned the post, “Thank you for all your kindness and support,” alongside a kissing emoji.

The couple’s announcement came weeks after Pitch Perfect star Wilson branded Cohen a “massive a**hole”, and accused him of trying to “bully” her into silence over a contentious chapter in her memoir.

Sources were conflicted at the time as to whether the episode had been a catalyst in the breakup of their marriage. Both Cohen and Fisher chose not to make any further comments about the event.

The couple announced their split in April ( Getty Images )

Cohen’s legal team declared the redacted UK release of Wilson’s memoir in the UK a “clear victory”, following her allegations of “disrespectful” behaviour on set.

The UK version does not include details of Wilson’s allegations of Baron Cohen’s behaviour, as expressed in full in the US version of the book.

Romance first sparked between Fisher and Cohen when they met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2001. Baron Cohen reflected on the encounter in an interview with the New York Times, noting that he knew “instantly” that she was going to mean something to him.

Fisher shared an update with her 1.9 million fans on Instagram ( Instagram @islafisher )

“She was hilarious,” the 52-year-old comedian said at the time. “We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

The couple were engaged in 2004 and Fisher converted to Baron Cohen’s religion, Judaism, in early 2007 before they eventually wed. They share three children together.