Sacha Baron Cohen has been left “furious” by ex-wife Isla Fisher’s recent comments on their divorce.

Wedding Crashers star Fisher, who appears in new Bridget Jones film Mad About the Boy, spoke publicly for the first time about the couple’s “difficult” split earlier this month, revealing “the women” in her life had helped her through.

It’s now been claimed that Borat star Cohen “hit the roof” when he read the interview as he feels “betrayed” by Fisher’s words on the subject.

According to MailOnline, the former couple are now “at war” over the splitting of their £60m fortune.

In April 2024, the couple, who met in 2001, announced they had split up the previous year, sharing a joint statement that read: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows as it arrived weeks after Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson branded Cohen a “massive a**hole” and accused him of trying to “bully” her into silence over a contentious chapter in her memoir. Wilson claimed that she struggled with Cohen, 53, on the set of 2016 comedy Grimsby – something that the Ali G and Borat actor has strenuously denied.

Speaking about the subject publicly for the first time, Fisher called the divorce “the most difficult thing” she’s been through”, adding: “I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process.”

She also praised “the women in my life” for helping her through. “Those women have been there for me,” she told The Times. “I’m actually going to get emotional. I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It has been this expansive learning curve.”

A source claiming to be close to Cohen said: “This comment left Sacha furious. It felt like a blatant statement that she was on side with Rebel, the whole women sticking together thing was obvious and that is what he drew from the situation and it has made him very cross and upset.

“Sacha was fuming when he read that. He felt utterly betrayed.”

open image in gallery Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are ‘at war’ in divorce ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Cohen and Fisher for comment.

News of Fisher’s divorce from Borat star Cohen broke suspiciously soon after Wilson’s claims surfaced – but sources were conflicted on whether they impacted the announcement.

While one source told The Sun that the headlines were the “catalyst” in their decision to share the news, claiming Fisher was “starting to get embarrassed” by the claims, US Weekly reported that there was no link and had “nothing to do” with Wilson.

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” a source told US Weekly.

open image in gallery Sacha Baron Cohen was reportedly left furious over Isla Fisher’s divorce comments ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

But a source told The Sun: “Rebel’s book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world; she’s got her own career and reputation to worry about.

“Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book. So she felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision.

“Sacha, on the other hand, did not want that. He has been making as though it’s business as usual before they made this announcement.”

Fisher makes a brief appearance in new Bridget Jones film Mad About the Boy, which is in cinemas now.