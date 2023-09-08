Ivana Trump’s NYC townhouse gets $4m price cut after one year on the market

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The New York City townhouse where Ivana Trump died has undergone a $4m price cut after one year on the market.

Following her death in July 2022, the New York socialite’s former home officially hit the market for $26.5m in November of the same year. However, over a year after her death and almost a year after the property was listed, the townhouse has been re-listed for $22.5m. As of 8 September, J Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman and Adam D Modlin of Modlin Group are still seeking a buyer for the listing.

Located in the Lenox Hill neighbourhood of Manhattan, the property boasts six stories, five bedrooms, and five full bathrooms. The property also has a gated elevator, which transports guests throughout the entire townhouse, as well as grand, curved staircases. The decor is reportedly decadent, and Versailles-inspired, with lavish finishes including a crystal chandelier and silk wallpaper on the first floor and a gold-embossed marble fireplace in the second-floor living room.

The third floor houses a large master bedroom that features three French doors that lead out to the private terrace. The master bedroom also comes with an ensuite bathroom bedecked in pink onyx marble, with a double sink and large, luxurious soaking tub. Across from the master bedroom is a home office outfitted with leopard-print furniture and an onyx fireplace with ornate gold detailing. Beside the office sits an adjacent walk-in closet.

Other floors reportedly contain lavishly decorated guest rooms, a media room, and a sauna.

According to the New York City Examiner’s Office, the businesswoman died at 73 from fatal blunt force injuries after falling down the stairs in her home. When officials arrived at the scene, Trump was pronounced dead and her death was ruled as an accident.

A funeral Mass commemorating the businesswoman’s life was held in New York City and attended by her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump, 77, as well as their children Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. At the beginning of her eulogy, Ivanka reportedly told the room, “My mother hated funerals. She wanted to celebrate life.”

Ivanka wasn’t the only one to deliver a eulogy, as her two brothers also delivered eulogies sharing their favourite memories of their beloved mother. Two of Ivana’s friends closest friends also reportedly spoke as well.

After the Mass, she was laid to rest in a private plot at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Throughout her lifetime, the late New York socialite made a name for herself not only as Donald Trump’s first wife but as a fierce businesswoman in her own right. She developed a lucrative fashion empire and capitalised on her name, leading her daughter Ivanka to follow in her footsteps many years later. Trump was also a former model, a professional skier, and a generous philanthropist.

“She was always supporting charities and everything. She was like an angel,” longtime friend and restaurant owner Zach Erdem told People. “Whoever needed help, she would be there. She didn’t care about any politics or religion or whatever, she was ready to help whoever needed it.”