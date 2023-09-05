Ivanka Trump shares family holiday video as she returns to Instagram

Ivanka Trump showed off her wakeboarding skills as she posted footage of her Miami Beach holiday on Monday 4 September.

The former first daughter, 41, shared a clip of her riding the waves and posing with her son Theo, during their action-packed Labor Day weekend.

It marks the first time she has posted since her father, Donald Trump, was booked into Georgia’s Fulton County jail where he had his mugshot taken.

The former president is now the subject of four criminal cases after he was indicted last month.