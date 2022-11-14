Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ivanka Trump has sparked criticism and amusement after she appeared to crop Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a photo taken during Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

On Sunday, Ivanka shared an Instagram album of photos taken during sister Tiffany’s weekend nuptials to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida, estate owned by former president Donald Trump.

In the first photo, Tiffany, dressed in her wedding gown, smiled alongside her older sister, while another photo showed the 29 year old walking down the aisle on her father’s arm. In the album, Ivanka also included a photo of herself and her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children.

In another photo shared to Instagram, Ivanka and Tiffany posed alongside three other women, including their stepmother Melania, who is currently married to the former president, Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples, and their brother Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump.

However, as many later pointed out, the photo actually included a sixth individual, Guilfoyle, 53, who is currently engaged to Donald Trump Jr, 44, and who wore a black gown with statement sleeves to the Palm Beach wedding.

On social media, Ivanka’s decision to crop Guilfoyle out of the picture sparked amused reactions, with many calling the editing “savage”.

“Lol Ivanka cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle from Tiffany’s wedding photos,” one person tweeted, along with the cropped image and the original photo, which showed Guilfoyle standing next to Ivanka.

Ivanka Trump also posted the cropped version on her Instagram Stories (Instagram / Ivanka Trump)

Another person wrote: “One of the funniest things I have seen in a long time… @IvankaTrump cropped @kimguilfoyle out of her Instagram post from Tiffany Trump’s wedding.”

Others joked that it was Guilfoyle’s outfit choice that forced Ivanka to crop her out of the photo she posted, as one person claimed they understood the decision while asking what Guilfoyle was “thinking when she chose that for a wedding”.

“I get why Ivanka cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle. I really do. You don’t need to explain yourself,” they joked.

According to someone else, the editing was more about Guilfoyle’s decision to wear the colour black to the wedding, as the rest of the women pictured in the photo were all dressed in pastel shades, with Ivanka, who was the maid of honour, wearing a copy of the pale blue gown Grace Kelly wore for the 1955 film To Catch a Thief.

Melania also chose a light colour, with the former president’s wife opting for a pale pink gown, while Maples wore a gown in a lavender shade and Tiffany’s sister-in-law Lara wore a shimmering silver gown.

“Apparently Kimberly didn’t get the Elsa/Frozen theme memo… so, Ivanka had to let her go…” one person jokingly tweeted, while another said: “Honestly I’m taking Ivanka’s side on this one. Kimberly totally killed the colour scheme.”

Others questioned why Guilfoyle chose a black dress for the event, as some alleged that it looked like an outfit more suited for a funeral.

“Kimberly misread the invitation, thinking she was going to a funeral,” one person tweeted, while someone else wrote: “Who wears a black dress to an afternoon wedding?! Especially in Florida. Just cause someone has money doesn’t mean they’re not tacky.”

The outfit choice also prompted some to question whether a black dress is suitable for a wedding, with one person suggesting that the colour choice is inappropriate because of its association with bad luck.

However, wedding website The Knot notes that, generally, black is an acceptable colour to wear to a wedding. That said, Shawne Jacobs, president and creative director of Anne Barge, said: “It’s important for guests to consider what type of wedding is being held before making any decisions on a colour and fabric. This will ensure that the guest is dressed appropriately for the formality of the wedding.”

While many were on board with Ivanka’s decision to crop Guilfoyle out of the wedding photo, the 41 year old later posted the unedited version of the photo on her Instagram Stories, where she added three heart-eyed emojis.

Ivanka Trump later posted the unedited version on her Instagram Stories (Instagram / Ivanka Trump)

“Lol at Ivanka cropping Kimberly out but then posting the full picture later,” one person tweeted.

On her own Instagram Stories, Guilfoyle shared two photos from the wedding. In the first, which was also shared by Donald Jr, she posed alongside her fiancé. She also shared the unedited version of the photo shared by Ivanka, in which she could be seen posing next to the former president’s oldest daughter.