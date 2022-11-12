Who is Tiffany Trump and who is Michael Boulos, her soon-to-be husband?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany is set to marry billionaire heir Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony at her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate this weekend.

Tiffany and Boulous announced their engagement on Tiffany’s father’s last full day in office in 2021.

A picture posted to Instagram in January last year showed Tiffany, 29, Boulos, 25, standing in one of the White House’s colonnades, with the caption explaining that the couple got engaged at the executive mansion.

“It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” Tiffany wrote.

Dressed in a black dress, the former president’s youngest daughter can be seen wearing an engagement ring as she stands with Boulos, described as a “billionaire heir” by Vanity Fair.

In the comments under the post, Boulos expressed his love for his soon-to-be wife, writing: “Love you honey" along with heart emojis.

Boulos also posted the same photo to his own Instagram account, where he included the caption: “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

The couple reportedly met in Mykonos, Greece in 2017, with Town & Country noting that they were photographed together for the first time in September 2018 at the Taoray Wang fashion show in New York City.

Boulos is a Lebanese-born businessman who grew up in Nigeria, before moving to London for academic studies. Instagram pictures show him at a graduation ceremony at Regent’s University in the city.

In December 2018, they celebrated Christmas together at the White House, with Tiffany sharing a photo of herself and Boulos standing in front of a Christmas tree to Instagram.

In more photos uploaded to Tiffany’s Instagram, the couple can be seen together in New York and at the president’s Florida resort Mar-a-Lago.

Tiffany, the only child of the former president and his second wife, Marla Maples, was raised primarily by her mother in California. She recently graduated from Georgetown Law School.

Boulos’ family founded the conglomerate Boulos Enterprises, which does “work with vehicles, equipment, retail, and construction" and is reportedly worth billions, according to Vanity Fair.

Following the couple’s announcement, their posts were flooded with congratulatory messages, with the president’s eldest daughter Ivanka among those sharing her support.

“Love you Michael!” the 41-year-old wrote on her future brother-in-law’s Instagram. On her younger sister’s, she commented: “So happy for you and Michael! Love you Tiff!”

Maples also shared her congratulations, posting the photo of her daughter and her new fiancé to her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Celebrating God’s endless blessing of love. May God’s blessing and love always light your path. Love you so much, mom.”