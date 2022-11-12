Jump to content

Tiffany Trump set to marry Michael Boulos in lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago this weekend

Donald Trump walked his youngest daughter down the aisle at the rehearsal dinner on Friday

Laura Hampson
Saturday 12 November 2022 11:21
Former US president, Donald Trump will see his youngest daughter get married this weekend as Tiffany Trump is set to marry fiancé Michael Boulos.

The only child between Donald and Marla Maples, Tiffany, 29, will marry 25-year-old businessman Boulos at her father’s controversial Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The rehearsal dinner took place on Friday evening (11 November), with the wedding expected to take place on Saturday (12 November).

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail from the rehearsal dinner show Tiffany in a strapless white tea length dress paired with a pair of white Loeffler Randall heels.

She was also seen wearing a sleeveless blue and white midi dress while being walked down the aisle at the rehearsal dinner.

Also in attendance at the pre-wedding events were Tiffany’s half sister, Ivanka Trump and her brother-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Some 250 guests are expected to attend the nuptials, but the wedding comes just days after Tiffany was reportedly “flipping out” about the effect Hurricane Nicole would have on her wedding weekend.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida on Thursday morning (10 November), but looks to have cleared up in time for the wedding.

Tiffany announced her engagement to billionaire heir Boulos on her father’s last full day in office last year.

Posting to Instagram, Tiffany wrote: “It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

The couple reportedly met in Mykonos, Greece in 2017 and were first photographed together at New York Fashion Week in September 2018.

Boulos was born in Lebanon and grew up in Nigeria. He moved to London for university where he graduated from Regent’s University.

