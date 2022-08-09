Jacob Elordi says his golden retriever ‘speaks 500 words of English’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jacob Elordi has paid tribute to his “best friend” and “confidant” – his one-year-old dog Layla.

The Euphoria actor took the opportunity to gush over the golden retriever in an adorable new video with GQ magazine.

Opening up about his “everyday essentials”, Elordi had nothing but praise for Layla – who apparently can also communicate in English.

“She speaks about 500 words of English,” he explained. “She’s a genius.”

She’s also emotionally intelligent: “She feels shame, she feels happiness. People say dogs don’t smile, and if they smile, they’re in pain, but this dog literally has dimples.”

“When you wake up in the morning and you say good morning angel and you give her a little you know,” he said, doing a scratching motion with his hands.

“She comes and she wiggles up, and her face curls up in the corners.”

Explaining Layla’s importance in his life, Elordi said she also helps him prepare for acting jobs.

“Shes my best friend. She’s my confidant, I run lines with her,” he said. “That dog is my rock, she’s so special to me.

“I don’t know what her deal is, I think she might be like an alien or something because she’s in touch.”

Elordi, who is the magazine’s first September cover star, also opened up about growing up loving both theatre and sport.

He said he was called “gay” at school for taking part in a play, but the bullying didn’t affect him.

“I had this abundance of confidence in myself because I could do both: I was quite good at sport, and I think I was quite good at theatre,” he said, explaining that it was easy to rise “above” the negative comments.

“I was never worried that my peers would think I was less than a man.

“And also, I was doing plays with girls’ schools. I’m spending my weekends with the most beautiful women from the school next door, reading the most romantic words ever written.”