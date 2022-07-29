Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney reveals ‘acting alone’ doesn’t pay LA bills

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her financial situation, suggesting she does not make enough money from “acting alone” to sustain a life in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star also claimed actors aren’t paid “like they used to [be]” and says she couldn’t live in LA without additional income from non-acting work.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney said.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.”

