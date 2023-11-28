Jada Pinkett Smith now says she’s staying with Will Smith ‘forever’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jada Pinkett Smith has offered yet another baffling insight into the state of her marriage to Will Smith.

The Set it Off actor surprised fans last month when she revealed that she and King Richard star Will had been separated for six years at the time of the 2022 Academy Awards. Infamously, at the star-studded ceremony, Will slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke at Jada’s expense.

Despite living separately since 2016, the pair, who have been married since 1997, have continued to support each other in public and have spoken of their mutual ongoing appreciation.

On Tuesday’s edition (28 November) of The Drew Barrymore Show, Jada, 52, shared some more information on the status of her marriage to Will, 55.

As host Drew Barrymore held up a copy of Jada’s recently released memoir Worthy, she suggested that the book was an example of the couple being seen as distinct entities.

“Can I separate you from the man, because you are the woman who I’ve gotten to know,” Barrymore began in the clip. “I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in this book, whether they stay together forever or not.

“Sounds like you’re staying together?” she added, to which Jada replied: “We’re staying together forever. I tried – we tried.”

Jada Pinkett Smith on Drew Barrymore show (Paramount Plus / screengrab)

Jada and Will share two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, as well as Will’s 31-year-old son Trey from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Since Jada spoke out about her separation from Will, some onlookers have expressed confusion about the state of their relationship.

At the launch of Jada’s book in Baltimore in October, Will declared that he’d support his wife for the rest of his life.

Then, during an audience event at London’s Southbank Centre, Jada spoke about the reports on her marriage, and how people have misunderstood “my communication” about it.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith (Getty)

“Even with all this craziness going on, people misunderstanding my communication about my relationship with Will, one of the biggest lessons [I’ve had] and why Will is such a guru for me is because I’ve had to learn to love him unconditionally,” the Girls Trip star explained.

“I’ve had to learn to love him beyond the title of ‘husband’ and all the expectations and all the romanticism that comes with that, and learn to love him as he is – with it all. With his bright light, and the shadow, and love him right there. He did not come to this Earth just to be my husband.”