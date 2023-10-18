Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she once built a separate room in her house for her and her husband, Will Smith, where they could spend alone time together while their children were little.

The former talk show host, 52, made the revelation in her new memoir, Worthy. In the book excerpt obtained by Page Six, Jada specified that she’d slept in the same room as her children – Jaden, now 25, and Willow, now 22 – every night when they were younger, and “continued to do so nightly for some years”.

Jada noted that once her son Jaden turned six, she and her husband wanted their children to sleep in their own rooms. She was then inspired to create a space for herself and Will where they could be intimate with each other.

“To give us our own space, I had even built a separate, beautiful love nest for us two grown-ups in our bedroom, complete with a domed ceiling full of twinkling stars,” she wrote, before noting that the room wasn’t just her and her husband’s for long, adding: “But over time, the kids hijacked that room as well.”

According to Page Six, Jada recalled that after some encouragement from Will, Jaden and Willow started to sleep in their own rooms.

Leading up to the release of her memoir, Jada has made some major revelations about her relationship with the King Richard star, who she’s been married to since 1997. In an interview with People published on 10 October, she revealed that at the 2022 Academy Awards, when Will slapped Chris Rock, they had been separated for six years.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she continued. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

During an appearance on the Today show on 16 October, Jada clarified to Hoda Kotb that while she and Will have been living separate lives since 2016, they’re still “working hard” to get their relationship to a better place.

“There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she told the NBC anchor. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.”

Jada also made it clear that she and Will aren’t planning on getting a divorce, adding: “We really have been working hard. That’s the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

The Girls Trip star explained that she’s been on her own “healing process” throughout her marriage, noting that she and her partner are becoming more comfortable with who they are.

“I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is,” she said. “He can’t be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, [and] he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there.”

On 16 October, Will broke his silence on his wife’s comments about their marriage during an interview with the New York Times. The outlet noted that he said his partner’s memoir “kind of woke him up” and that he has now realised she is more “resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood”.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he added.