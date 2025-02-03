Jaden Smith raises eyebrows after wearing a ‘castle’ on his head to the Grammys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaden Smith attended the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday (2 February) with a statement-making headpiece that caused a stir among fans.

The annual ceremony marks the biggest night in music, becoming a career-defining moment for many artists.

Among this year’s big winners were Beyoncé who made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Best Country Album, while Kendrick Lamar also won big with his diss track “Not Like Us”. Taylor Swift left empty-handed.

As well as recognising musical achievements, the show is also notable for being a special night for fashion. Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Chappell Roan made bold statements as they were dubbed among the best-dressed on the night.

However, Jaden left a more divisive impression. The “Icon” singer attended the ceremony along with his sister Willow and father Will, who made his first awards show appearance since he notoriously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

The 26-year-old wore an all-black suit, with a simple white shirt, black tie, and a white heart-shaped pin. But alongside the traditional and inoffensive outfit, the musician wore an elaborate black headpiece shaped like a castle, complete with turrets, windows and a gate where his face slotted in.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

The hat, made by Abodi Transylvania, is said to be a “bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori,” according to a statement on the designer’s Instagram.

“Jaden Smith, you’re not a vibe bro,” said one person as others hinted they were bored by the attempt and “cries for attention”.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Others compared the sculptural headpiece to a “haunted Minecraft building.”

“Comments missed the reference,” said one eagle-eyed person on X/Twitter as he shared a picture of Nosferatu actor Willem Defoe wearing a similar headpiece for GQ Italia in November 2023.

But others said, “you will never be Willem Defoe”.

Comments missed the reference pic.twitter.com/MmiFOC73GN — MajxMaj (@dtxmaj) February 2, 2025

The outfit has fast become relentlessly memed with people comparing it to the inside of a doll house, or joking that it was an attempt by Jaden at “not leaving the house” while attending the star-studded event.