Jon Bon Jovi shares sweet details from Jake and Millie Bobby Brown’s private wedding

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are happily married, according to the groom’s father.

During a May 28 appearance on BBC’s The One Show, Jon Bon Jovi gave fans insight into his 22-year-old’s big day. The model tied the knot with the Stranger Things star recently, though neither of them have confirmed their marriage or the details of their wedding. That said, the duo – who got together in late 2021 – were seen over Memorial Day weekend together, rings flashing on their fingers.

Following the sighting, the famed guitarist offered a sweet update, admitting the couple was over the moon. “They’re great,” Bon Jovi exclaimed. “They’re absolutely fantastic.”

The 62-year-old said their nuptials were “small,” limited to the family. “And the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be,” he added before admitting they were in fact husband and wife: “Yeah, it’s true.”

“They’re growing together. They’re madly in love and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure,” the proud father told E! News in February.

Bon Jovi didn’t say whether Brown’s Stranger Things costar Matthew Modine ended up being the officiant for the ceremony. However, in March, Modine, 65, said he would be marrying the pair during an interview with Access Daily.

Modine admitted Brown, 20, and Bongiovi jumped at the idea of him marrying them once they found out he had an actual license to do so. “So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife,” the actor, who plays Dr Martin Brenner (Eleven’s father) in the Netflix series, said.

Brown and Bongiovi got engaged April 2023 when Bongiovi took her on a deep dive underwater, offering a shell with a diamond in it.

Since their initial Instagram post, debuting their relationship, the pair have posted a myriad of images together, capturing milestone memories with heartwarming captions.

Earl in May, the British actress shared two photos of Bongiovi for his birthday. “The day you were born is my favorite day I love you,” she wrote. In March, she called her then boyfriend her “forever prince”.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi looked ahead to their big day back in February with a cheeky post of him giving her a kiss on the face. “Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé. I love you so much. Big year ahead,” his caption read.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Brown and Bongiovi for comment.