Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jameela Jamil has called out what she perceived as “extreme” weight loss at the Oscars this year, accusing her fellow stars of using “weight loss injections”.

Posting after the awards ceremony on Sunday(12 March), the 37-year-old British actor wrote about how “weight loss becomes an Olympic sport during awards season”.

“The images last. But the methods aren’t sustainable, nor are they normally sustained, until the next awards season!” Jamil wrote. “Where again the images of ageless, weightless women are used as a tool of aspiration.”

The Good Place star said that she “loved so many of the dresses, and the people in them”, however, “it is an industry pressure and a result of f****** tiny samples from designers that are straight off the runway from fashion month, that result in such a forced uniform thinness, and fear of wrinkles.”

In her post, Jamil, who is well known for her public condemnations of controversial weight-loss advertisements, also claimed that many people practiced unsustainable dieting, and took weight-loss injections.

“I’m not being judgemental,” she said. “I just don’t want you to be triggered, or to make any sudden decisions, because of the images of impossible standards that come out today.

“It’s a temporary extreme,” Jamil warned. “None of this lasts.”

Towards the end of her posts, the She-Hulk star clarified that her message doesn’t apply to “all the people at the Oscars.”

In January this year, Jamil spoke out against the use of diabetes medication Ozempic as a weight-loss method, with the actor revealing she is “deeply concerned” and “fears for everyone”.

The actor condemned the trend of people using the injectable medication, which is meant to improve blood sugar in those with type 2 diabetes, as a diet drug.

“I have said what I have said about the potential harm of people using the diabetes medication for weight loss only,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “I fear for everyone in the next few years. Rich people are buying this stuff off prescription for upwards of $1,000. Actual diabetes are seeing shortages. It’s now a mainstream craze in Hollywood.

“I’m deeply concerned but I can’t change any of your minds because fatphobia has our generation in a chokehold,” she added.