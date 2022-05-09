Jameela Jamil has celebrated her 16-pound weight gain, as she addressed Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s recent comments regarding their weight loss, saying that they have been “publicly bragging” about it.

In order to fit in her Met Gala gown, previously Marilyn Monroe wore when serenading President John F Kennedy in 1962 on his birthday, Kardashian revealed that was on a three week diet, which consisted of cutting out all sugar and carbs and wearing a sauna suit. The SKIMS founder’s comments came days after her young sister, Jenner, shared that she gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy and was “down 40 pounds” since giving birth to her son in February.

Jamil has since referenced the reality stars’ weight losses, noting how she was trying to “balance” their comments out by “bragging” about her 10 pound weight gain, in a video on her Instagram.

“I hear Kim and Kylie keep publicly bragging about their fast weight loss,” she wrote in the text over the clip. “Well for balance. I am bragging that I gained 10lbs. And love it. Thank you for the deliciou food that gave me these juicy boobs and thighs.”

In the clip, the Good Place star could be sitting in a car and swaying, as music was playing in the background.

Jamil also told her followers that any “fast weight gain or loss” isn’t the way to “change [one’s] body,”as it can be “bad” for their health.

“Big ups to food that we are so lucky to have access to,” she wrote in the caption. “If you want to change your body… Don’t do fast weight loss or gain for aesthetics. It’s BAD for your health. Your organs will Thank you if you take your time. Patience is a virtue.”

She then said that even though she’s gained weight over the years, she doesn’t have an issue with it and her life has still “carried on”.

“I gained weight over the past two years. Pizzas were had. Bigger jeans and bras were bought,” Jamil wrote. “Life Carried on.”

Jamil has previously addressed Kardashian 16 pound weight loss. In a since expired Instagram story, shared via Marie Claire, the 36-year-old actor claimed that Kardashian shouldn’t have “publicly announced” her weight change, noting how a fast weight loss can be “unhealthy” and put the “health of [one’s] vital organs” at risk.

“All I will say is: celebrities, if you do something as unhealthy as deliberately losing 16lbs in 3 weeks, please don’t publicly announce it,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t normalise women especially having to push their bodies to places where they risk the health of their vital organs…to fit into some F***ing dress.”

Since the Met Gala, Lili Reinhart has also criticised Kardashian’s comments, calling the reality star’s diet “so wrong” and “so f***ed on 100s of levels”.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word,” the Riverdale star wrote on her Instagram Story. “The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

Ahead of the fashion extravaganza, Kardashian detailed the controversial measures she took in order to fit in her gown in an interview with Vogue, when she claimed that she lost 16 pounds by following restrictive three-week diet, which she cut out all “sugar and carbs,” wore a sauna suit, and only ate “the cleanest veggies and proteins”.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she explained. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”