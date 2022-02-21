‘Suicide Squad’ director James Gunn engaged to actress Jennifer Holland

Filmmaker James Gunn and Peacemaker actress Jennifer Holland are engaged, the director announced on his Instagram on Sunday.

The Suicide Squad director posted a photo of Holland donning a shiny engagement ring while sipping from a mug, and captioned the photo with a red heart and winky face.

Holland also posted a photo of the newly engaged couple to her Instagram over the weekend, with the caption, “Happiness”.

Gunn, 55, and Holland, 35, have been in a relationship since 2015. The pair worked together on set of the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, where Holland played the role of Emilia Harcourt. She reprised the role in the HBO Max spinoff series, Peacemaker, where she continued to work with her new fiancé.

James Gunn was previously married to actress Jenna Fischer, who is known for her role as Pam in The Office. The pair were married in 2000, separated in 2007, and finalised their divorce in 2008.