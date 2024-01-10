Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are swooning over the text that James Marsden received from his mother, Kathleen Marsden, after his Golden Globes nomination.

The 50-year-old actor took to social media earlier this week to share the sweet text that he got from his mother after the awards show. During the event on 7 January, Marsden was up for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television award for his role in Jury Duty. However, the Golden Globe ultimately went to Matthew Macfadyen for his role in Succession.

In his since-expired Instagram story, shared by a fan on X, Marsden showed his followers a screenshot of the message from his mother. The text started with Kathleen describing one part of the award show that she loved, which unsurprisingly featured her son.

“My favourite moment of tonight was when they had your picture up with the other five nominees,” she wrote, referring to the award that the actor was up for. “Just like I’ve seen all my life of different nominee pics all together like that.”

She added that as the nominations for the award were being announced, she felt extremely touched and proud to see the Enchanted star on that list.

“And I saying to myself – my son is one of the six chosen and there he is up on the TV screen next to the other nominees. MY son did that. I can’t quit smiling.”

When sharing the cute message on his Instagram Story, which was shared via People, Marsden expressed his gratitude for his mother. “My mom, I love you,” he wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

On social media, many fans have gone to share their sweet reactions to the message that Marsden received from his mother.

“My heart really melts when I witness a priceless motherly love,” one wrote, while another agreed: “This is really heartwarming”

A third added: “His mom knows he was destined to be a STAR.”

Although Marsden opts to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he’s previously praised his mother on social media. In honour of Mother’s Day in 2019, he took to Instagram to share a snap of him and Kathleen, along with a tribute.

“To my loving Mom and to every mother out there, guiding our ways, filling our hearts, and teaching us what love is, we owe you everything,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

While Marsden was up for his own award at Sunday’s event, his show – Jury Duty – was also nominated for Best Musical/Comedy Series. However, the award ultimately went to The Bear.

Last year, Marsden also opened up about filming the hit mockumentary show, which follows a group of people taking part in jury duty. The show’s twist is that the jury is made up of actors - including Marsden, playing a version of himself - except for one member, Ronald Gladden who does not realise that the trial is fake and genuinely believes he is taking part in a documentary about the legal system.

During an interview with W Magazine in May 2023, the actor admitted that the filming experience had been incredibly stressful, as he was constantly questioning the ethics of the show and its treatment of Gladden.

“As fun as Jury Duty was, it was a slog. It wasn’t anything glamorous,” he said. “I was anxiety-ridden throughout. ‘What’s this show? What is its identity? Are we doing the right thing by this person? Am I funny? Am I going to screw it up?’ I’ve never slept better because I would go home and just collapse, but then I’d wake up invigorated creatively.”