Jamie Laing in hospital after breathing difficulties due to allergy to new puppy

Jamie Laing has been taken to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The reality TV star, who previously appeared on E4’s Made in Chelsea discovered that he was allergic to the new puppy, Bobbie, bought with his fiancée Sophie Habboo.

Habboo posted on her Instagram Story on 28 December, revealing that the 34-year-old’s asthma had “got out of control”.

Laing’s fiancée shared a video of herself playing with their new pet, and wrote in the caption: “Sorry for the MIA on Insta – had the most wonderful Christmas and I hope you all did as well.”

She revealed that Laing’s asthma was aggravated by the new puppy.

“Jamie has been in hospital for steroids as it turns out he’s allergic to the new pup and his asthma has got out of control.”

She continued: “So as you can imagine I’ve been quite stressed for them both.”

“Going to the doctor tomorrow so will keep you all updated. But sending everyone all my love to everyone.”

Jamie Laing and fiancée Sophie Habboo announced their engagement in December 2021 (Getty Images)

On 22 December, Laing announced the arrival of the puppy via an Instagram post.

“Welcome to the family Little Bobbie,” he wrote.

The reality TV star revealed that he “said no” to a dog for a “long time” but finally gave in to “Sophie’s constant nagging.”

He continued: “It’s peeing everywhere, pooping all over the place, she doesn’t know her name and ignores me, she sleeps all day and is awake during the night, wants to cuddle Sophie and not me but somehow I still find her pretty damn irresistible… Plus I get to choose her second name which probably was a big mistake, any ideas?”

Laing, who was a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing 2020, announced his engagement with Habboo in December 2021.

He was scheduled to appear on the show for its 2019 edition, but had to pull out due to a foot injury.

The media personality also owns a luxury vegan sweet company, Candy Kittens, and is the host of the Private Parts podcast.