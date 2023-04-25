Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Laing has admitted he “f***ed up” after he did not invite his best friend Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams to his and Sophie Habboo’s wedding earlier this month.

The Made in Chelsea stars wed in an intimate ceremony at a registry office on 14 April, with just a handful of guests present to witness the happy occasion.

But fans noticed that Matthews, who also appeared on the series, and his wife Williams were absent from the nuptials, with some accusing the couple of going on holiday instead of attending the wedding.

However, in a recent episode of Laing and Habboo’s podcast NearlyWeds, the McVities heir admitted that he was to blame for the mix-up.

Matthew and Williams cleared the air with Laing and Habboo during the episode, which aired on Monday (24 April).

Williams, who has been married to the actor since 2018, said she had never seen her husband be so upset in all her years of knowing him.

“He was very upset, I have to be honest, I’ve never seen him like that,” she said. “He was genuinely upset over something and then it was getting worse and worse because I saw the personalised stuff. And I thought, ‘Oh s***, you really thought about this’.”

Laing explained that the “hectic process” of planning and then carrying out the wedding was what led to his oversight.

“I f***ed up,” he admitted. “We had our wedding, our civil ceremony in the UK. It was a hectic process.

“Amongst the hectic-ness of getting people there and things like that, I thought Spencer and Vogue were away. Spencer got upset, which is fair enough.

“So I sent Vogue a message hoping to get a bit of support and then she replied, ‘To be honest Jamie, it’s not good’. And I was like, ‘F***’.”

He continued to explain that Haboo had asked him if the couple were coming to their nuptials, but Laing did not send them an invite because he knew they would be in Portugal on holiday with Matthews’s three children.

Matthews then opened up about how it hurt his feelings that he did not receive an invitation and that he would have changed his plans in order to attend.

“To be honest, Jamie, you’re my best friend in the world. Which is why I think it hurt so much,” he said.

“If it was anyone else… For your wedding, I would fly three times around the world to come to it because I care about you so much.”

It comes after Matthews and Williams discussed the situation and the ensuing criticism from fans on their own podcast, the Spencer and Vogue Podcast.

In their episode, released on 18 April, Matthews said he wanted to “set the record straight” and that he “was not invited to this part of Jamie’s wedding and neither was Vogue”.

“I’m being hammered for ‘snubbing’ my best friend’s wedding to go on holiday, and then posting about my holiday,” he continued. “I’m not here to b**** about my best friends but there’s been some serious miscommunication from him.”

However, the pair seem to have put the drama behind them, as Matthews described it as “water under the bridge now”.