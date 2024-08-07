Jamie Lee Curtis sweetly saves co-star Cate Blanchett from wardrobe malfunction

Support truly

Jamie Lee Curtis sweetly came to Cate Blanchett’s rescue during a wardrobe malfunction.

The pair appeared on the red carpet in Hollywood on August 6 for a screening of their new movie, Borderlands. For the occasion, Curtis wore a red pantsuit and shirt, paired with matching sunglasses. Meanwhile, Blanchett opted for a sleeveless white shirt, adorned with silver spoons, and black dress pants.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, the two friends stayed very close to each other, with Curtis standing directly behind Blanchett, who had an issue with her pants. However, the pair just laughed the situation off as Curtis proceeded to hug her co-star from behind.

Curtis then quipped about how there wasn’t an issue with Blanchett’s outfit, telling Entertainment Tonight. “Nothing is going on! You know what is going on? I got her back.” The Ocean’s 8 star laughed at this remark in response.

Blanchett also pointed out how protective Curtis is of everyone that she works with. “On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is the den mother,” she explained.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the movie premiere, Curtis opened up about her close friendship with her co-star, acknowledging that “the only reason” why she signed on to Borderlands was because Blanchett was doing it. She then gushed over how much she enjoyed working with Blanchett.

“What I didn’t know is we’d become friends, you hope you will,” the Freaky Friday star said. “I had a great experience with her, and it’s been lovely to become friends with someone who you’ve admired for a long time. We’ve had some really intimate moments together, and she’s a beautiful person.”

open image in gallery Jamie Lee Curtis standing behind Cate Blanchett during screening of ‘Borderlands’ on August 6 ( Getty Images )

Curtis has previously shared how her and Blanchett’s friendship developed while working on Borderlands. During an interview with People in January 2023, the Halloween star revealed that after she received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once – which she won an award for months later – she celebrated with Blanchett.

"And then I went to work on the re-shoots for Borderlands with Cate Blanchett, and she had been nominated that morning, as [had] our sound designer,” she explained. “So, we had a cake, and it was celebratory, but then we worked.”

Along with Blanchett and Curtis, Borderlands’ cast also includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Florian Munteanu, and Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt. The film hits theaters in the US on August 9.