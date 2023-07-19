Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates after ‘movie daughter’ Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Lee Curtis has congratulated her “movie daughter” Lindsay Lohan for giving birth to her first child.

Curtis and Lohan starred in the 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday together, playing a mother and daughter who are forced to see the other’s perspective when they mysteriously wake up in each other’s body.

“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” Curtis, 64, wrote on Instagram. “Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

A representative for Lohan confirmed on Monday (17 July) that Lohan had given birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

This isn’t the first time Curtis has expressed her affection for Lohan and her child on social media.

Earlier this year, Curtis posted a selection of pictures of Lohan at what appeared to be her baby shower.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!” the Academy Award-winner wrote in the caption. “So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Last month, the Parent Trap star revealed that she turned to Curtis for some parenting advice.

During an interview with Allure, Lohan noted that as she is trying to find a balance between her career and family, she turned to Curtis for words of wisdom, as a fellow working mother.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” she said. “And she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Lohan noted the midst of her busy career, she’s still looking forward to becoming a parent.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said, before explaining that she’d been crying a lot recently. “Happy tears,” she added. “That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.”

The Falling for Christmas star also reflected on her and her husband’s “unexciting” reaction to finding out that they’re having a child. “I walked into the room, I threw the [pregnancy] test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’” she said.

Last month, it was also announced that Curtis and Lohan are expected to reprise their roles as mother and daughter in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel.