Jamie Oliver admits he was ‘embarrassed’ by Maldives vow renewal with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver has revealed he felt embarrassed by his elaborate vow renewal ceremony to his wife of 24 years.

The celebrity TV chef, 49, has been married to former model Juliette Norton, known as “Jools” since 2000 and shares children Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, seven with the childrenswear designer. The couple renewed their vows on a luxury family holiday to the Maldives in 2023.

Oliver, who has previously criticised “posh” restaurant chains in the UK, admitted he had reservations about travelling to the opulent destination, which is known for its over-water cabinets and clear waters.

Speaking to Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their NewlyWeds podcast, he said: “We were going to renew our vows at 20 years and then Covid happened. So, it was at 23 years.

“The girls were leaving for university and stuff, so it did feel like the nest was starting to break up’,” Oliver explained. “We’d never been on what you would call a posh holiday, so we went to the Maldives.

“I was a bit embarrassed about the whole thing, if I’m really honest,” he admitted. “I wasn’t so into it until we got there, and then when we got there, I think I probably enjoyed it more than anyone. It was just so nice.”

The Naked Chef star continued: “The first time you get married, it’s like, it just feels a bit awkward and embarrassing. But if you ever get married again, if you get to 10 years or 20 years, the words are different. Because you’ve earned every single line and it was really, really emotional.”

He explained: “The words are still the same words, but they mean different things. Basically, like sh*t we’ve done it like, wow. And then you look around, there’s all these amazing kids that you’ve made. Yeah, it was incredible.”

In April, Oliver posted photographs from the beach ceremony on his Instagram and wrote: “Morning all, me and Jools Oliver got married again!

“Yep, after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.”

He continued: “It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church, we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!”

This June, Oliver and his wife also renewed their vows in a casual Las Vegas ceremony joined by an Elvis impersonator.

“24 years !!! Love you - Las vagus baby !!” the TV chef wrote on Instagram.