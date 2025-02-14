Jamie Theakston reveals Davina McCall was the reason he discovered he had cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Theakston would have missed the opportunity to catch his cancer early if it wasn’t for Davina McCall.

In September 2024, the Heart Radio presenter was diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer after going for a check up, which had been prompted by listeners noticing his voice sounded different on air. He emotionally revealed he was cancer-free last month.

The 54-year-old father of two was off work for months as he underwent operations and treatment for the condition. He reports being told he had a 95 per cent survival rate in the cancer’s first stage, which rapidly dwindles as it progresses. But the presenter almost shrugged off his symptoms at first.

“You do the show for 20 years, and you get a sore throat and it comes and goes,” he told The Times.

“But there were a couple of listeners who said, ‘You really need to get it checked.’ And I guess in many ways that sort of saved my life. Without being too dramatic about it.”

Fan concerns were not the only reason he decided to investigate his symptoms, as Theakston stressed the importance of early detection. While co-presenter Amanda Holden was on holiday, Masked Singer panelist McCall took Holden’s slot and inadvertently prompted concern.

“She’s a very huggy person, Davina,” he said. “She gave me a big hug around my neck and I remember thinking it felt quite uncomfortable. I think she thought, oh God, I’ve done something terrible. But in fact, she just highlighted the problem.”

McCall has battled her own health concerns recently as she had a benign brain tumour removed and made a plea to younger people.

( Getty )

After Theakston’s wife Sophie Siegle also mentioned he had croakiness, he decided to see his GP.

Once the news was confirmed, Theakston struggled to tell Siegle and their family.

“She was devastated. I think it’s odd, when it comes to cancer, there’s a lot of statistics,” he said.

“So when people talk about stage 1 cancer, it’s a 95 per cent survival rate. I felt quite reassured by that – and obviously that can go down to 50 per cent when you get to stage 3 and 4.

“But I think when you say, ‘I’ve got cancer,’ everyone sort of goes into meltdown. She had a lot of questions. And then we told the kids, obviously, and explained to them how it all works and what was going to happen and they were remarkably brave about the whole thing.”