Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jane Seymour has opened up about dealing with a number of infidelities during her marriages.

The Golden Globe-winning English actor, who rose to fame as Bond girl Solitaire in the 007 film Live and Let Die, has been married and divorced four times: to theatre director Michael Attenborough, his friend Geoffrey Planer, manager David Flynn, and actor and director James Keach.

In a new interview, Seymour, 72, discussed the breakdown of each marriage and how she feels about relationships today.

“If I have been replaced, I am very happy to move along,” she told The Times, when asked if infidelity was her “ultimate red line”.

Despite fighting for her marriages “on every occasion”, Seymour added: “I’m not very good at betrayal. I don’t do well with it.”

Seymour married her fourth husband, Keach, in 1993, a year after her third divorce. They had two children together, twins John and Kristopher, with the help of IVF, but separated in 2015 after she allegedly caught him having an affair with someone she knew.

“But why would anyone want to leave Jane Seymour?” The Times journalist questioned.

“I think I was just too busy working and, because they weren’t with me, they probably felt somebody else might be more interesting. I imagine,” she responded.

Seymour said she is still on good terms with Keach. Of his partner, she remarked: “Not my favourite person, no.”

Jane Seymour and Roger Moore in the 1973 film ‘Live and Let Die' (Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock)

She has been in a relationship with producer David Green for the past nine years, having met him when their mutual friend, writer Sally Emerson, brought him over for breakfast at her home in Malibu, California.

However, Seymour revealed that, although Green had proposed, she had no intention of marrying again.

“I just said I would never put a number on his name. It would be the most horrible thing in the world,” she said.

Among her most recent projects is the 2021 Australian drama Ruby’s Choice, about a woman with early onset dementia, and Friendsgiving, the 2020 comedy-drama starring an ensemble cast that included Kat Dennings, Wanda Sykes and Chelsea Peretti.