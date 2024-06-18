Janice Dickinson reveals she had first plastic surgery procedure at 32

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Janice Dickinson said that she underwent her first plastic surgery procedure when she was 32.

The 69-year-old supermodel candidly spoke about her modeling career and going under the knife with former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe on the reality TV star’s podcast, Off The Vine. Dickinson revealed the one time she decided to get some work done after Bristowe asked her: “What point in your career were you like: ‘I’m gonna start getting surgery done?’”

“Oh, gosh. I was dating Sylvester Stallone, and I was 32,” Dickinson recalled, pointing to her jawline. “I noticed I started getting jowls from this bit.”

In 1994, Dickinson and Stallone dated briefly after they began a relationship while the Rocky actor was still with his current wife Jennifer Flavin. After the supermodel and actor broke up, the latter got back together with Flavin, with who he now shares three daughters: Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia.

After 38-year-old Bristowe commented that she was “at the age” that jowls showed up, Dickinson advised her to get a “mini facelift” as a quick fix.

“Get a mini facelift,” the former America’s Next Top Model judge recommended. “It kept me going up until last week when I noticed these [points to upper lip]. I did smoke for a bit. Don’t smoke. It’s bad for you.”

The Bachelor Nation star then asked if Dickinson had any procedures she regretted. The supermodel replied: “Oh, no.”

This isn’t the first time Dickinson has spoken about her history with plastic surgery, having revealed over the years that she has had a tummy tuck, facelift, and Botox. During a 2014 appearance on an episode of Botched, the supermodel shared with cameras a revision on her then-30-year-old breast augmentation.

open image in gallery Janice Dickinson attends the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball Honoring Diane Keaton at The Beverly Hilton on 8 October 2022 in Beverly Hills, California ( Leon Bennett/Getty Images ) ( Getty Images )

Over the years, the supermodel has contended with bouts of breast cancer. In 2016, Dickinson revealed that doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer, for which she underwent two lumpectomies as well as two months of radiation. In an interview with People, she admitted that she was “worried” about undergoing a double mastectomy if the treatments didn’t go well.

“As soon as I went to see the machines at the oncology unit, I was just able to go through this process of become proactive. It all finally made sense,” she shared. ”I’ve had side effects from the radiation. And I have a tiny bit of scarring. But I’ve been lucky. They’ve told me I can keep my implants.”

“This battle isn’t behind me,” Dickinson added. “But I will be like a phoenix walking through the ashes. I will see my grandchildren get married. And I have a new purpose: to make sure people get tested. If I can reach just one person, I’ve done my job.”

At the time, she maintained that she would keep her implants amid the treatment.