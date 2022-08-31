Fellow country stars turn on Jason Aldean’s wife for anti-trans posts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fellow country music stars have slammed Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, after she shared anti-trans posts on her Instagram.

On her platform on Friday, Aldean posted a video of her look both before and after she applied her makeup. In the caption of her clip, she praised her parents and recalled her “tomboy” phase as a child.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” she wrote.

On social media, Aldean’s post was quickly met with widespread criticism from multiple musicians, including Cassadee Pope. While the singer didn’t address Aldean by name, she did point out how it wasn’t appropriate to “compare” a “tomboy phase” to someone who is looking to transition.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” she wrote on Twitter. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Mareen Morris chimed and responded to Pope’s tweet, as she threw an insult at Aldean.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” she wrote.

Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, then joined the conversation on Twitter, where he said that “picking on trans kids isn’t brave” and praised his wife for “sticking up for them”.

“Badge of honour to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too,” he added. “Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

Amidst the backlash on Friday, Aldean shared her thoughts about gender reassignment surgery and called it “the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love” on her Instagram Storirs, via Us Weekly. She also claimed that “gender-affirming care is one of the worst evils,” before explaining how her perspective impacts the way that she raises her and her husband’s two children, Memphis, 4, 3-year-old Navy.

“I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence,” she wrote. “The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

“Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions,” she continued. “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

On Sunday, she also shared a post from ​​Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck on her Instagram Stories. The post, which was a quote shared by Starbuck, expresses how one shouldn’t be silent about their beliefs because they are “worried” about “offending” someone else.

“When you stand up for what’s right and what’s true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you’re fighting for,” the quote concluded.

Aldean is known for her controversial political perspective, as she runs an clothing online store that showcases her consertivative views. For example, the shop sells a sweater that says “Unapologetically conservative” and a shirt that says “I VOTED RED, YOU VOTED BLUE, DON’T BLAME ME, THIS SH*T’S ON YOU”.