Jason Derulo reveals he spent $30,000 on son’s second birthday party

Jason Derulo has revealed the jaw-dropping amount of money he spent on his son’s second birthday party.

The “Talk Dirty” singer, 33, recently appeared on Australian radio show The Kyle & Jackie O Show where he spoke about his two-year-old son Jason King’s lavish birthday celebration.

"That didn’t look like a cheap party! How much did it cost?” co-host Kyle Sandilands asked Derulo.

“It was pretty big,” the “Savage Love” singer revealed. “It was probably around $30,000.”

On 9 May, Jason Derulo shared clips from his son Jason’s extravagant second birthday on Instagram – complete with bouncy houses, face painting, and a ball pit.

In one video, the father-of-one joked that he was building his son a playground “with [his] own two hands”, before the camera showed two men actually putting the playset together.

Derulo even joined in on the fun, as one video showed him jumping around the bouncy castle with his toddler. The occasion also included an oversized sign in the middle of the party that read, “Growing 2 Fast,” and temporary tattoos with baby Jason’s face.

For his birthday cake, little Jason received a Baby Shark-themed two-tiered birthday cake with sparklers. In the video, family and friends gathered around to sing happy birthday to Derulo’s son.

Last week, Derulo paid tribute to his son on his second birthday with a sweet message on Instagram. “Happy 2nd birthday to @jasonking! Two years ago, you entered my life and brought endless love, laughter, and mischief. From the adorable chaos of the terrible twos to the heart-melting moments that fill my days, you’ve stolen my heart in the most craziest way,” he wrote.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible journey of your life, filled with wild adventures, and unstoppable growth. May your special day be filled with double the giggles, double the snuggles, and double the joy,” the caption read. “You are our greatest blessing, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our little shining star. Happy birthday, Bubba!”

Jason Derulo shares son Jason King with ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes. The former couple began dating in March 2020, but announced they were separating in September 2021 – nearly five months after welcoming their son.

Back in 2021, Derulo opened up about co-parenting with his ex-girlfriend in an interview with People. “We have an amazing relationship, and we don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation.”

“We love [our son] more than anything, and his well-being is really important to us,” he added. “I’m really attentive of her well-being as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people’s beliefs.”