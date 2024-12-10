Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jason Kelce has acknowledged he may have gone too far with one of his jokes.

On Monday (December 9), the retired Philadelphia Eagles center referred to two cities in Texas as the “butthole and armpit” of the state during an appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

The hosts were discussing the upcoming game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals when Kelce made the comment.

As the camera showed various angles of the AT&T Stadium, a voice-over of Scott Van Pelt can be heard saying, “This is the state of Texas, Arlington, Dallas…” Kelce then interjected, “Also the butthole and armpit of America.”

His co-hosts quickly chimed in shouting, “Woah! Woah!” while Kelce replied, “It was a joke!”

“I was joking … see now I …” he attempted to explain before freezing and looking at the people surrounding him. “Guys, it was just a joke because of what Mina said.”

Disney Plus was airing a Simpsons-themed version of the game featuring animated versions of Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, and Drew Carter. The game was being broadcast from the series’s fictional town of Springfield, which Kimes called “The Armpit of America’s Butt-Crack,” a direct reference from the show.

Kelce was referencing a joke Mina Kimes gave during the Simpsons-themed version of the game ( Getty Images )

“We’re having fun here. I love Dallas,” Kelce added. “We got the cowboy hats.”

This isn’t the first time one of Kelce’s actions have landed him in hot water. In November, he got into a heated argument with a fan at Penn State University’s Beaver Stadium for ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast as they took on Ohio State University. A viral video on X showed a man yelling: “Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother’s a f***** dating Taylor Swift?” Kelce angrily grabbed the fan’s phone and smashed it to the ground, saying: “Who’s the f***** now?”

After the incident, Kelce appeared on Monday Night Countdown to publicly address what happened. “I think everybody’s seen on social media everything that took place this week,” he said.

“Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing, I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.”

“The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule, that’s what I’ve always been taught,” he said. “I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward.”

He also spoke about the incident during an episode of his New Heights podcast that he hosts with his younger brother, Travis Kelce.

The elder Kelce said his biggest regret from the situation was repeating the homophobic slur that the fan had used. “It’s dehumanizing and it got under my skin and it elicited a reaction. In the heat of the moment, I thought, ‘Hey, what can I say back to him? I’m gonna throw this s*** right back into his face. F*** him,’” Jason said.