Jason Kelce is being praised as the perfect example of a “girl dad” after he lifted a young Taylor Swift fan so she could show the singer her handmade sign at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

On Sunday 21 January, the Kelce family attended the Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Kelce family was joined in the suite by Travis’ girlfriend, Swift.

At one point during the game, the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles player, who recently concluded his own NFL season, was seen cheering shirtless in the stands along with fellow game attendees.

However, Jason didn’t just take the opportunity to chug a beer and pose for selfies with fans, as a video taken at the game also shows the moment that he jumped down from the suite to lift up a little girl holding a Taylor Swift sign, so that the singer would be able to get a better look.

In a clip shared to X, Jason, who was wearing just a Chiefs beanie and grey sweatpants, could be seen jumping down from the suite and walking over to a young girl, who he then picked up for a selfie. After placing her back on the ground, the athlete then picked up another young fan, who was holding a Taylor Swift sign.

“We’re going to show this to Taylor real quick,” Jason told the young girl, as he picked her up and turned her towards the suite so she’d have a clear view of Swift, prompting cheers from the crowd.

After the young fan had finished showing off the sign, Jason then turned back around so that her parents could capture a photo of the sweet moment.

On social media, Jason’s gesture has been met with praise and applause from viewers, with many sharing their appreciation for the Eagles player.

“Jason Kelce is a dad first. Football player second. Made that little lady’s day,” one person wrote on TikTok, while another said: “Jason Kelce is an absolute angel.”

According to someone else, Jason displayed “epic girl dad energy”.

“Jason is a loving father to three adorable daughters and it shows,” another fan wrote.

Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce share three daughters: Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, 11 months. After his shirtless antics at the game, he revealed his two-year-old daughter had something to say about his stunt.

“Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” he captioned a photo on X, which showed a text message that read: “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing’!”

In addition to his interaction with a young Taylor Swift fan, Jason also interacted with the pop star herself, with videos showing the pair high-fiving in reaction to the game. The outing marked the first time Jason and Kylie have been seen in public with Travis’ girlfriend.

After defeating the Bills 27-24, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on 28 January.