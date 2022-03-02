Jason Momoa has opened up about his relationship with Lisa Bonet and how they are still a ‘family,’ amid reconciliation rumours.

On 1 March, Momoa, 42, made his way to New York City to attend the premiere of The Batman, where he was supporting his step-daughter and star of the film, Zoë Kravitz. He was accompanied by his two children, Lola, 14 and Naoka, 13, who he shares with Bonet, 54.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa, who announced in a joint statement in January that he and Bonet were “parting ways in marriage,” said that while Bonet couldn’t attend the premiere herself, he and their kids were happy to be there “representing” her.

“We’re just so proud,” the actor said of Kravitz, who Bonet shares with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies.”

“We’re very excited just to be here,” he added. “It’s still family, you know?”

Prior to The Batman premiere, Momoa also spent some time with his step-daughter’s rumoured boyfriend, Channing Tatum, 41. On 28 February, Momoa shared a photo with the Magic Mike star on Instagram, where he said they were off to see Kravitz.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” he wrote in the caption. “Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz.”

“Mahalo @wbpictures for the invite,” he added. “We are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”

Momoa and Bonet first announced their split in January in a since-deleted joint post on Instagram. They were together for 16 years and got married back in 2017.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…A revolution is unfolding – and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” their statement read. “And so, we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage.”

They noted that they decided to announce their breakup, not because they thought it was “newsworthy,” but for the sake of going about their lives “with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” they added. “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

However, reports have since circulated that the couple is back together, with a source recently telling Hollywood Life that they’re giving their relationship another try.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” the source claimed. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

According to the source, Momoa and Bonet’s children are “obviously thrilled” and “everyone is really hoping that they can make it work this time around.”