Jason Sudeikis has revealed that his two children, who he shares with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde, give him “notes” about his acting performances.

On Monday, the 46-year-old actor spoke to People about the input from his eight-year-old son, Otis, and five-year-old daughter, Daisy, after winning multiple Emmy Awards for his show, Ted Lasso.

During the conversation, the comedian was asked if his children think that he is funny. Although he said that he doesn’t “know” if his children find him amusing or not, he did share that they’ve given him their candid thoughts about of his roles.

“They have a lot of notes, but it’s mostly about structure and life: ‘Can we shave some time here, Jason? Dad?’” the former Saturday Night Live member said.

“But, you know. You’d have to ask them, but they’re not here - yet,” he added.

While taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series last night, Sudeikis gave an acceptance speech, in which he thanked his colleagues on the show and gave sweet shout out to his children.

“This show is about good and evil, this show is about like the truth and lies, this show is about all that stuff, but it’s mostly about our response to those things, and your response to our show has been overwhelming,” he said.

“Otis, Daisy, I love you very much,” he added. “And we’ll see you for season three at some point.”

Wilde and Sudeikis first began dating in 2011, before announcing their engagement in 2013. Although the duo split in 2020, their breakup has continued to make headlines.

In April of this year, the director was served with child custody papers from Sudeikis while in the middle of her presentation at CinemaCon. However, the 30 Rock star was reportedly unaware that his ex would be served with the legal documents at the event, as a source told Variety that he “would never condone” delivering the papers in such “an inappropriate manner”.

Rumours also circulated that Wilde had an affair with Harry Styles while still in a relationship with Sudeikis. She was first romantically linked to Styles in January 2021, after meeting on set of her highly-anticipated film, Don’t Worry Darling, in September 2020.

However, Wilde officially shut those claims down last month. During an interview with Vanity Fair, she said the rumours about Styles are “complete horses**t” and that her relationship with Sudeikis was “long over” before she met the “As It Was” singer.

She also went on to share how her relationship with her children’s father was “a very bumpy road” and “dissolved” during the beginning of the pandemic.

“We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time,” she explained. “Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”