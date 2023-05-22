Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez reportedly engaged after nearly five years together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeff Bezos has reportedly proposed to his longterm girlfriend Lauren Sanchez after four years together.

On 22 May, Page Six reported that the Amazon founder, 59, and the journalist, 53, who are currently in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, had gotten engaged.

The alleged engagement, which a source confirmed to People, come amid the couple’s vacation aboard Bezos’ new $500m yacht, Koru, which features a wooden figure that resembles Sanchez on the boat’s prow.

Bezos and Sanchez first sparked engagement rumours when the former Good Day LA co-host was spotted wearing what appeared to be a large diamond engagement ring while aboard the yacht.

Both Bezos and Sanchez, who took their relationship public in January 2019, have been married previously, with the Amazon CEO and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott divorcing in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. The couple share three sons and a daughter.

Sanchez, who was married to Patrick Whitesell, also has children of her own. She shares son Nikko with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, and son Evan and daughter Eleanor with her ex-husband.

As of now, neither Bezos or Sanchez have confirmed the news of their engagement.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Bezos for comment.