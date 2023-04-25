Jeff Bezos appears to wear $12 butterfly shirt from Amazon at Coachella

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeff Bezos was spotted at Coachella over the weekend in what appeared to be a button-down butterfly shirt from none other than Amazon.

The Amazon founder was recently seen hanging out in the desert with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Friday 21 April.

According to TMZ, the billionaire businessman pulled up to the festival’s VIP entrance area in a private SUV. The couples were then led to the main stage, where they watched Bad Bunny perform for the second weekend in a row as Coachella’s headliner.

However, it was Bezos’ festival fashion that had people doing a double-take…perhaps because he appeared to be wearing a $12 shirt from Amazon.

The business mogul stepped out at Coachella on Friday evening in a blue linen button-down shirt with butterflies printed on it. He wore the shirt unbuttoned with a white T-shirt underneath, and paired the look with some distressed jeans and white sneakers.

Over on the Reddit forum r/pics, many people shared their thoughts about Bezos’ festival fashion, especially one user who believed Bezos was wearing a $12 shirt from Amazon.

“He’s wearing a $12 shirt from Amazon,” wrote Reddit user MrPootie, along with a link to purchase the button-down shirt on Amazon. The “Mens Button Down Pajama Shirt” from the brand NQyIOS retails on Amazon for $12.08 to $13.58.

“If you look at the placement of the butterflies, it is the exact same shirt,” claimed one Reddit user. Still, others believed that it was just a knockoff of a much more expensive, designer shirt.

“No chance. If anything, that shirt is a knockoff of some other designer shirt that looks the same but costs $2,000,” replied one person.

“This is the knockoff version of a different shirt,” another said. “Amazon is known for all their garbage knockoffs.”

His butterfly button-down also looks quite similar to the “Butterfly Silk S/S Button Down” from the California-based menswear brand Nahmias, whose butterfly shirt is priced at $680 on its website.

It’s highly likely Jeff Bezos – whose net worth is just shy of $130 billion – would be wearing a designer shirt at Coachella, but there’s something to be said about the founder of Amazon possibly wearing a $12 shirt from his own company.

Bezos wasn’t the only celebrity spotted at the star-studded Coachella festival. The business tycoon and his girlfriend watched Bad Bunny perform at the main stage alongside famous mom-ager Kris Jenner, whose daughter Kendall Jenner was seen cozying up to the Puerto Rican rapper (her rumoured boyfriend) during the first weekend of Coachella.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fuelled reunion rumours after photos and video of the former couple kissing at Coachella went viral. Meanwhile, Euphoria star Zendaya made a surprise appearance during Labrinth’s Coachella set when she sang “I’m Tired” and “All Of Us” from the multiple Emmy-winning HBO series.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music festival held over two weekends in Indio, California, near Palm Springs. This year’s festival began on Friday 14 April and closed out on 23 April.