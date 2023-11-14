Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez mocked over ‘cringey-est’ Vogue photo shoot

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are mocking Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their latest photo shoot with Vogue.

The engaged couple recently took part in a joint interview and photo shoot for Vogue, which will be featured in the December 2023 issue of the magazine. In one photo for the occasion, the pair could be seen sitting in a car together, while Sanchez had her arms wrapped around her partner. As they both looked toward the camera, Bezos posed in a brown cowboy hat, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Sanchez also participated in solo shots for Vogue, with one snap showing her posing in front of Bezos’ West Texas ranch. As noted by the publication, she was wearing jeans and a jacket from Ralph Lauren, and a tank top from Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims, for the occasion.

Another photo showed Sanchez inside the building of the 10,000-Year Clock, which is a project in Texas that’s being supported by Bezos. As she held onto a railing next to the clock, the former news reporter wore a sparkling red gown from Dolce & Gabbana.

On social media, fans haven’t known what to make of the photos featuring the engaged couple. While sharing some of the snaps from the photo shoot on X, formerly known as Twitter, some claimed that the pictures looked “edited”. Others mocked the couple, who got engaged in May 2023, for their poses.

“This, on Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, is the cringey-est story/photo essay Vogue has ever done. And...do they think they look good? It’s like an uncanny valley,” one wrote.

“These are AI-generated, you cannot convince me otherwise,” another quipped, while a third added: “I’m no expert, but as someone with a legit licensed version of Photoshop – this was overdone so badly that it looks AI-generated.”

In the comments under Vogue’s Instagram post, which featured the photo of the couple, people accused the publication of “glamorising” the lives of the billionaire and his partner. According to Forbes, the Amazon founder has a net worth of $165.7bn.

“This is several degrees of f**king weird. And definitely not Vogue - in any description. And I’m being very kind here….” one wrote, while another added:” BILLIONAIRES COSPLAYING AS WORKING CLASS PEOPLE…please… be for real.”

“She sees things that other people don’t see,’” a third wrote, referring to the caption of the post. “You mean the views from your $500m dollar yacht? Or do you mean from the comfy high up place of being an untouchable billionaire? Smh, get out of here trying to relate to normal people.”

During her interview with Vogue, Sanchez opened up about her relationship, as she recalled how her partner’s proposal was relatively low-key, despite the fact that he gave her a 20-carat, $2.5m pink diamond ring. She was also asked whether certain responsibilities would come with marrying Bezos, who is currently the world’s third wealthiest person.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously,” Sanchez said. “We always look at each other and go: ‘We’re the team.’ So everything’s shared.”

While opening up about getting engaged on Bezos’ yacht, Koru, she also revealed that she and her fiancé haven’t made any official wedding plans yet.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she said. “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged for five months!”

However, she didn’t hesitate to confirm that, once she gets married, she’ll be taking her husband’s last name. “Uh, yes, one hundred per cent,” she said. “I am looking forward to being Mrs Bezos.”