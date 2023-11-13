Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Sanchez has spoken candidly about her relationship with fiancé Jeff Bezos, while revealing whether she’ll be taking his last name when they exchange vows.

The former news reporter, 53, discussed her upcoming nuptials, after getting engaged on Bezos’ yacht – Koru – in May, during an interview with Vogue, published on 13 November. According to Sanchez, she and Bezos haven’t made any official wedding plans yet.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she said. “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged for five months!”

She recalled how the Amazon founder popped the question while on his yacht this summer, noting that he hid the ring under her pillow after dinner one night. Sanchez went on to share her reaction to the proposal, recalling: “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit.”

She also didn’t hesitate to confirm that, once she gets married, she’ll be taking her husband’s last name. “Uh, yes, one hundred per cent,” she said. “I am looking forward to being Mrs Bezos.”

The former TV anchor went on to open up about her dynamic with the billionaire, who is one of the richest men in the world. According to Forbes, Bezos has a net worth of $165.7bn.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously,” she explained. “We always look at each other and go: ‘We’re the team.’ So everything’s shared.”

She then confessed that she’s thought about her wedding dress, noting that “there’s so many incredible designers” who could make it, with her favourites being Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino. After expressing that she’ll look for a gown once things “slow down,” she added that another big occasion is coming up before the wedding, Bezos’ 60th birthday.

“It’s a huge birthday,” she said. “There is no slowing him down. He works all the time.”

Earlier this year, it was first reported that Sanchez and Bezos had gotten engaged after five years of dating. The news came while they were on a vacation in Europe over the summer, after they first arrived in Italy via helicopter. The couple then made their way to Koru, which is reportedly worth more than $75m.

In August, they hosted an engagement party with some famous guests, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd. People first reported that the celebration took place aboard the Amazon founder’s yacht on the Amalfi Coast, Italy. Weeks after their reported engagement party, they also pledged $100m towards relief efforts in Maui after a series of devastating wildfires.

In September, Sanchez expressed her gratitude for the quality time she has with her fiancé on social media. As she shared a sweet snap of herself and Bezos on a walk, she simply captioned the Instagram post: “Nothing better than when I get to see him for lunch between his meetings.”

Earlier this year, Sanchez first opened up about the challenges she’s faced while in a high-profile relationship. Speaking to WSJ Magazine in January, the reporter said that her relationship with Bezos meant that she has had to change the way she shares her secrets.

“It’s hard. I’m a very open person. I talk a lot. I like to tell all my secrets,” she said, before adding: “I have had to learn that I can’t do that.”

She also said that she was focused on maintaining her privacy and keeping some information to herself, which is something she keeps in mind “all the time”.

“I want to tell everyone everything. I want everyone to be my friend!” she said. “I learned how to not give the location of where I’m at. I can’t Instagram things that I normally would before. I have to be more private, a little more controlled, and that’s fine.”