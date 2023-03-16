Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Model and social media influencer Jeff Thomas has died at the age of 35, prompting messages of condolences from his peers on Instagram.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department confirmed to People that officers found Thomas’s body in an apartment building in Miami on 8 March.

Thomas, who has more than 121,000 followers on Instagram, was signed with AMCK Models, a men’s modelling agency in London. He was also the founder and director of his own art consulting agency, One Popsicle.

Officers also told People that while the model died of an apparent suicide, the case is still open, with the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner explaining that his cause of death is not yet determined.

The news was first shared by TMZ on Thursday morning, with the publication reporting that officers are still investigating Thomas’ death.

As noted on One Popsicle’s website, Thomas also majored in International Business at Texas State University, before starting his arts and modelling career.

Thomas’ most recent Instagram post, which was shared on 8 March, featured a photo of him lounging in an outdoor pool in Miami. “A cold plunge a day keeps the doctor away,” he captioned the image,” along with hashtags: #coldplunge#wellness#mentalhealth.

Many fans and famous faces have now gone to the comments section of Thomas’ post to share sweet tributes.

“Rest in Love,” model Sasha Colby wrote, while writer Evan Ross Katz added: “Heartbroken.”

Kris Haigh, Vice President of luxury clothing store Vince, added: “I met you many years ago in NY. You never failed to bring an up beat energy every time I saw you. We never know what people are really going through. I will use this as a reminder to ask people how they are more even when they seem happy on the outside. RIP Jeff.”

The Independent has contacted AMCK Models and One Popsicle for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.