Queen Consort Camilla has arrived at day two of the annual horse racing event Cheltenham Festival.

The 75-year-old, who is an honorary member of the Jockey Club, dressed for the occasion in a wool camel-coloured coat and a hat with a fur trim. It is unconfirmed whether the royal is wearing faux fur.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has said that Meghan gives Harry a “love he’s never had before”.

In a new interview for her romance novel, Ferguson, 63, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, shared that she would never pass “judgement” over Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to America.

Meanwhile, a video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being supportive of one another from their Netflix docuseries has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which shows Meghan Markle hugging Prince Harry after he receives a text message from the Prince of Wales, has resurfaced on the social media platform as questions over their attendance at the King’s coronation continue to swirl.

The couple have indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.