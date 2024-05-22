Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jelly Roll has admitted that he only wears socks once after buying them.

The 39-year-old singer confessed during a recent interview with Audacy’s Sabrina Sergio, also known as Sabrina from Queens, before attending the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on 16 May. After sharing that the last thing he bought on Amazon was socks, he then asked: “Can I tell you a frivolous habit I had?”

From there, he made the revelation about his everyday habits. “Don’t judge me for this, y’all. I promise I grew up very humble, but I only wear socks once,” he said.

The “Save Me” singer detailed his strategy when getting socks, before acknowledging how silly his routine is.

“I buy socks in bulk,” he said. “It’s the most frivolous thing I’ve done with my success. And I’m sorry, I hope I didn’t let nobody down with that.”

He quipped about why he buys new socks all the time, adding: “But when you’re fat, you can’t have stinky feet too, so you gotta have fresh socks!”

This isn’t the first time that Jelly Roll has joked and spoken candidly about his physical health. During an interview with People last month, he discussed his weight loss journey, describing the work he’d be doing to stay physically fit.

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds,” he said. “I’ve been really kicking a**, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

The “Wild Ones” singer went on to detail that he was feeling “really good”, before acknowledging how he wants to continue to lose weight as the summer approaches.

“I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour,” Jelly Roll added.

On 30 May, Jelly Roll will kick off his The Beautifully Broken Tour with his first concert in Panama City Beach, Florida, as noted on his official website. He will go on to do multiple shows in the US throughout the summer and fall, before his tour ends on 15 November, with a concert in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

During his interview with People in April, he expressed how excited he is for the tour and acknowledged how much his songs mean to him.

“I’ve always said this and I mean it, man, I know my music touches people different. My songs aren’t something you listen to by the pool on a Saturday,” he explained. “My music’s something you listen to that really gets you through something, and it means so much to stand in front of them and meet as many them as I can every night. I wish I could have lunch with anybody my song’s ever helped.”