Jelly Roll says he’s lost 100 pounds on his fitness journey – here’s how

Jelly Roll has documented the latest milestone on his fitness journey.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on October 22 to share a video about his tour, which is halfway over. Jelly Roll’s clip started with him holding his guitar, saying: “Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me.”

He continued: “I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had.” The video also included his nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who said that the singer has “been crushing it” on his “Beautifully Broken Tour.”

Larios went on to describe the “Need a Favor” singer’s exercise routine before sharing how much weight he’s lost on tour.

“We’re either walking around the arena, playing basketball, boxing,” the trainer said. “He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss.”

Larois also shared details about Jelly Roll’s diet, revealing his “favorite pre-show snack: Bananas.” However, he made it “a little fancier” this time, adding honey, sweetener, and dark chocolate, which “fueled [Jelly Roll] before the show.”

The nutrition coach also said that Jelly Roll was on a “high-protein diet,” with one of his post-show meals being Nashville hot chicken. However, Larios “fueled away the oil and batter” in the dish, boiling Jelly Roll’s fries in bone broth to “up the protein,” helping the rapper “stay on track” with his fitness goal.

Jelly Roll attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony ( Getty Images for The Rock and Ro )

Larois emphasized the milestone in Jelly Roll’s health journey, adding: “That 100-pound weight lost since his last tour is huge.”

In the caption, Jelly Roll simply wrote: “Quick halfway point tour update from @cheflarios,” tagging the nutrition coach’s Instagram account.

Before starting his tour, Jelly Roll previously opened up about his health journey. During an interview with People in April, he described how he was staying fit and noted that at the time, he’d already lost “70-something pounds.”

“I’ve been really kicking a**, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now,” he explained.

The “Liar” singer shared that he was feeling “really good”, before detailing the next goals in his fitness journey.

“I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour,” he added at the time.

He reportedly took a step back from Instagram in April because he was being criticized online about his appearance. During an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Jelly Roll’s wife Bunni Xo said: “My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f***ing weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby.”

“The internet can say whatever the f*** they want about you and they say: ‘Well you’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f*** we’re not,” she added. “Enough is enough.”