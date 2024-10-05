Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie XO detailed her harrowing experience taking a small dosage of the weight loss drug tirzepatide.

The 44-year-old said she spent the night in the bathroom because of the FDA-approved medication during the October 3 episode of her podcast, Dumb Blonde.

Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, felt the side effects of tirzepatide, the drug typically used to treat type 2 diabetes, harshly from all ends. “It kinda sent me for a loop last night,” she admitted.

“I s*** my brains out—and I’m talking logs, baby,” Bunnie XO continued. “I also got sick. I felt like I was gonna projectile vomit.”

According to Mayo Clinic, tirzepatide can cause stomach pain, heartburn, vomiting, recurring fever, diarrhea, stomach fullness, and skin itching.

open image in gallery Bunnie XO admits she had nightmares about the drug before taking it ( Getty Images )

Though the podcast host was admittedly aware of the side effects before she started taking tirzepatide, she figured taking a small dose of it wouldn’t elicit the same severity as the full amount would. In her eyes, “microdosing” tirzepatide was safer than taking the “normal level.”

“I was so scared to take it,” Bunnie XO confessed, noting that she had nightmares about it beforehand.

She added: “I am 100 percent f***ing all natural. Literally have nothing in my system, so for me to even take tirzepatide is a huge decision.”

While tirzepatide is supposed to help reduce appetite, Bunnie XO said she was still “so hungry” on the drug. That said, after her horrible night in the bathroom, she claims to have woken up “a pound and a half lighter.”

Tirzepatide is taken in the form of injections like semaglutide. The medication is sold under two name brands: Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Bunnie XO’s experimentation with the weight loss drug comes after her husband admitted he lost over 70 pounds from exercising and implementing a new diet.

open image in gallery The married couple first met in Las Vegas in 2015 ( Getty Images for Netflix )

In April 2024, the 39-year-old singer told People magazine he’d been sticking to a strong workout regimen, running “two to three miles a day, four to six days a week.”

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, first met his wife in 2015 at a concert in Las Vegas. At the time, the two were focused on pursuing a friendship more than a romantic relationship, but it didn’t take long before they found a stronger connection between them.

A year later, Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie XO where they met. That same night, the pair tied the knot.

However, their relationship wasn’t smooth sailing from there. In 2018, the “Wild Ones” performer split from Bunnie XO, just a few years after their nuptials. But by 2023, the two were back together, renewing their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

Jelly Roll has two children from two previous relationships – Bailee Ann, 16, and Noah Buddy, eight. As of now, the country singer and his wife do not share any biological children of their own but have opened up about plans to welcome kids through in vitro fertilization (IVF).