Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter confirms mother’s underwear habit live on-air

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna this week, where she dropped some embarrassing “truth bombs” about her mother’s underwear preference – or lack thereof.

Bush Hager was joined by her nine-year-old daughter Margaret “Mila” Laura during Tuesday morning’s broadcast. After Mila spoke about her family’s plans to adopt a cat, co-host Hoda Kotb told Mila what she loves most about her mother.

“You know what I love most about your mom?” Kotb asked Mila. “When she’s laughing so hard she can’t catch her breath.”

The nine-year-old agreed, but she didn’t hold back from sharing one moment when her mom was laughing so hard, she had a small mishap.

“Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” Mila revealed, telling her mom, “You changed your pajamas!”

“Thank you, Mila! Thank you so much,” her 41-year-old mom sarcastically said, before adding: “I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more.”

But Mila had one more “truth bomb” to share about her mom.

“She never wears underwear,” the nine-year-old said into the microphone. “She’s not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”

Then, Bush Hager quickly waved her daughter off the stage, saying, “OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!”

Mila is the eldest child out of Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager’s three children. In addition to Margaret “Mila” Laura, the couple also share daughter Poppy Louise, seven, and son Henry “Hal” Harold, three.

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila reveals mother’s underwear habit

This is not the first time Jenna Bush Hager’s underwear habits have been a topic of conversation. Back in November, the daughter of former US president George W Bush made the confession during the NBC talk show that she wasn’t wearing any underwear.

Kotb revealed on-air that the pair had to share a dressing room ahead of the live show, which is when she noticed Bush Hager wasn’t wearing any underwear.

“I just had a little shock with it,” Kotb joked, adding that she and Bush Hager already know “a lot about each other”.

Bush Hager defended her decision, saying that wearing no underwear “makes a more pretty silhouette!”.

“I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!” she continued, before jokingly scolding Kotb for exposing her secret. “You promised me you wouldn’t do this! There’s a lot of people here! I’m sure my mom has never been more proud.”